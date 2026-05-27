Nine Tries. Chicago Hounds vs Seattle SeaWolves: MLR 2026: Highlights

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







@seattleseawolvesrugbyÃÂ aren't a pushover; they came to SeatGeek to faceÃÂ @USMLR/videos/uploadÃÂ with something to prove - but the #1 seed gets decided in Week 9.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 27, 2026

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