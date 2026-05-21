NiJaree Canady Signs NIL Deal with AUSL

Published on May 21, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The $1 million softball player just inked her latest contract.

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady is the third college player to sign a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).

The signing follows the AUSL's earlier NIL deals with Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens and Texas catcher Reese Atwood, continuing its effort to partner with college softball's most prominent names as ambassadors for the league.

Canady was the second overall pick in the league's 2026 College Draft and will have the opportunity to play for the Texas Volts in Round Rock, Texas, once her season at Texas Tech concludes.

As part of the agreement, Canady will collaborate with the AUSL on marketing and promotional initiatives leading into the 2026 season, including social content and brand campaigns. Canady is the first collegiate player to sign an NIL deal with the AUSL that includes a grant of profit participation units, giving her the opportunity to share in the league's profits as it grows.

The NIL agreement is separate from any professional playing opportunity and is part of AUSL's broader strategy to engage elite college athletes and connect with fans during the NCAA season.

Canady's legacy was cemented last year when she became the highest-paid softball player in NCAA history, signing a seven-figure NIL deal with the Matador Club, the Red Raiders' collective. She led the program to its first-ever NCAA Women's College World Series in 2025. Canady took them to the national championship, where they fell short in a decisive Game 3. Soon after, she doubled down on spending her senior year with the Red Raiders and signed another 7-figure deal.

With sights set on taking the Red Raiders the distance again, Canady is recording another incredible season. She was recently named the 2026 Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year. In the regular season, she logged a 21-4 record with a 1.39 ERA across 135 innings pitched. She also had 194 strikeouts under her belt and held opponents to a .142 batting average.

She earned the conference honors last season as well as USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year (2024), Honda Sport Award for Softball (2024, 2025), and NFCA National Pitcher of the Year (2024, 2025).

The AUSL opens its second season on June 9, just days after the conclusion of the Women's College World Series.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







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