NHL Draft: Highest Total for the QMJHL Since 2021

Published on June 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Buffalo, NY - A total of 20 QMJHL players were selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the league's highest total since 2021 (24). In addition, for the first time in five years, 10 prospects from the Cecchini Circuit cracked the NHL's Top 100.

On Friday night, during the first round, Maddox Dagenais of the Québec Remparts was selected 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues, while Tommy Bleyl of the Moncton Wildcats went 31st overall to the Nashville Predators.

On Saturday, Xavier Villeneuve of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada became the first QMJHL player selected, going 34th overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. The defenceman, who was ranked 18th among North American skaters, recorded 38 points in just 37 games after his season was shortened by injury.

QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year Egor Shilov, of the Victoriaville Tigres, was then selected 43rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche.

Fresh off winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Liam Lefebvre followed at 46th overall, heading to the Los Angeles Kings.

Oleg Kulebyakin of the Halifax Mooseheads became the third QMJHL forward selected in the second round, going 52nd overall to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The first goaltender from the QMJHL selected was Danai Shaiikov of the Gatineau Olympiques, chosen 67th overall by the New York Rangers, who also selected Québec Remparts defenceman Charlie Morrison 10 picks later.

Rian Chudzinski of the Moncton Wildcats (82nd overall, Anaheim Ducks) and Louis-Félix Bourque of the Drummondville Voltigeurs (91st overall, Ottawa Senators) helped the QMJHL place 10 prospects in the NHL Draft's Top 100 for the first time since 2021.

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The Colorado Avalanche selected three players from the QMJHL, while the St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning each selected two.

The Québec Remparts and Moncton Wildcats led all QMJHL clubs with three players drafted apiece, followed by the Drummondville Voltigeurs, Halifax Mooseheads and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies with two each.

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All 20 QMJHL players selected in the 2026 NHL Draft

1. Maddox Dagenais, F, Québec Remparts - 16th overall, St. Louis Blues

2. Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton Wildcats - 31st overall, Nashville Predators - 3. Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - 34th overall, Chicago Blackhawks

4. Egor Shilov, F, Victoriaville Tigres - 43rd overall, Colorado Avalanche

5. Liam Lefebvre, F, Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 46th overall, Los Angeles Kings

6. Oleg Kulebyakin, F, Halifax Mooseheads - 52nd overall, Tampa Bay Lightning - 7. Danai Shaiikov, G, Gatineau Olympiques - 67th overall, New York Rangers

8. Charlie Morrison, D, Québec Remparts - 77th overall, New York Rangers

9. Rian Chudzinski, F, Moncton Wildcats - 82nd overall, Anaheim Ducks

10. Louis-Félix Bourque, F, Drummondville Voltigeurs - 91st overall, Ottawa Senators - 11. Olivers Murnieks, F, Saint John Sea Dogs - 124th overall, Buffalo Sabres - 12. Alexandre Taillefer, D, Québec Remparts - 135th overall, Winnipeg Jets

13. Florent Houle, F, Sherbrooke Phoenix - 147th overall, Utah Mammoth - 14. Lars Steiner, F, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 171st overall, St. Louis Blues

15. Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, D, Val-d'Or Foreurs - 179th overall, Nashville Predators

16. Dylan Dumont, F, Drummondville Voltigeurs - 188th overall, Buffalo Sabres - 17. Shawn Carrier, F, Halifax Mooseheads - 195th overall, Colorado Avalanche

18. Alexandre Raymond, G, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies - 215th overall, Colorado Avalanche

19. Louis-Antoine Denault, G, Newfoundland Regiment - 217th overall, Florida Panthers

20. Max Vilen, D, Moncton Wildcats - 218th overall, Tampa Bay Lightning







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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