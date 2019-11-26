NEWS: Flex Packs Now Available for Generals 2020 Season

The Jackson Generals are excited to announce the return of ticket Flex Packs for the 2020 season, now on sale by calling 731-988-5299. Just in time for the holiday season, the fan-favorite ticket package includes ten ticket vouchers, plus $100 in gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

The $220 value, available for just $50, is the perfect stocking stuffer or holiday gift to take your family and friends out to The Ballpark in 2020. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any of the Generals 70 home games, excluding the 2020 Southern League All-Start Game and Home-Run Derby. Flex Packs can be purchased over the phone or by visiting the Generals front office.

Baseball returns to Jackson on Wednesday, April 15th, when the Generals host the Birmingham Barons over a five-game home stand. All game times for the Generals 2020 season can be found HERE. Single game tickets to all Generals home games will be available for sale starting in March.

