NECBL Announces 2024 All-League Selections

North Adams, MA - The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) is proud to announce the 2024 All-NECBL teams. The honors were voted on by all 13 on-field managers of NECBL franchises. Only regular season statistics and performances were taken into consideration during the selection process.

The list includes 52 players across three teams: the All-NECBL First Team, the All-NECBL Second Team and the All-NECBL Honorable Mention Team. Each is composed of one player at each non-outfield position (C, 1B, 2B, SS, 3B), three outfielders, one designated hitter, three starting pitchers, two relief pitchers and one closer. In the case of ties, some positions may include additional honorees.

2024 All-NECBL First Team

The Sanford Mainers lead the way with four players on the NECBL First Team, followed by the Ocean State Waves, Keene SwampBats, Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues all with a pair of players. The Martha's Vineyard Sharks and North Shore Navigators also have a player on the First Team.

C - Colin Barczi (Sanford, Vanderbilt)

Barczi terrorized opposing pitchers all season, earning a spot in the starting lineup for the East Division in the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game, ultimately earning the All-Star Game MVP award after giving the east the lead. Batting an impressive .387 in 25 games, the catcher recorded 29 hits in 75 at bats, hitting three home runs and driving in 18 runs. Barczi also added six doubles and a triple to his resume this season. Barczi finished the season with a 1.108 OPS, combining his strong .495 OBP and .613 SLG numbers.

1B - Donovan Cash (Ocean State, Kennesaw State)

As the anchor of the infield for Ocean State, Cash was brilliant with the bat. Cash played in 39 games, putting up a .367 average, hitting three home runs and driving in 27 runs. Cash recorded 54 hits in 147 at bats and added eight doubles and a triple to his three home runs. Cash was also named to the East Division All-Star team at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

2B - Jake Koonin (Keene, Princeton)

As the NECBL home run leader, Koonin was an instrumental piece of the SwampBats offense that led the league in home runs as a team. Koonin crushed 13 long balls to go along with 35 RBI which was also good for a tie for the league lead. Koonin slashed a cool .322 with 46 hits in 143 at bats, posting an impressive 1.034 OPS on the season. Koonin was also named to the West Division roster as the starting designated hitter at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

SS - Chris Hacopian (Martha's Vineyard, Maryland)

The 2024 NECBL Rookie of the Year, Hacopian put up strong numbers for the Sharks to help the team secure the #8 seed in the playoffs. Hacopian was second in the league in average at .370, tied for second with 9 home runs, tied for the third most RBI at 32 and reached the 50 hit mark for the season. Hacopian was the starting shortstop for the East Division at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game, posting a strong 1.086 OPS in 2024.

3B - Dixon Williams (Newport, ECU)

The NECBL MVP, top prospect and batting champion, Williams had one of the most successful seasons across the league. Williams was named to the East Division roster at the 2024 NECBL All-Star game, putting up strong numbers all season. Williams led the league in average at .390, hit four home runs and was tied for second most RBI with 33. Williams demonstrated his durability all season on his way to helping the Gulls secure back-to-back championships.

OF - Niko Brini (Newport, Wofford)

Brini joins the list of several Gulls that were selected for the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game. In 40 games this season, Brini slashed .347, hitting two home runs and driving in 23 runs. Brini also added 11 doubles to his total bases on the season. Brini recorded multiple hits in 18 of his 40 games played this season.

OF - Joe Jaconski (Keene, Penn State)

Another SwampBat that was named to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game, Jaconski was a part of a powerful SwampBats lineup. In 36 games for the SwampBats, Jaconski crushed seven home runs and drove in 33 runs, while also drawing 32 walks. Jaconski hit .341 on the season and recorded a 1.105 OPS on the season.

OF - CJ Willis (Sanford, Quinnipiac)

A key part of the Mainers' run to the championship, Willis was off to a hot start early in the season, hitting the league's lone cycle back on June 8 at Keene. Willis posted a .325 average in 37 games, hitting four home runs and driving in 26 runs. Willis was selected to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game and participated in the 2024 NECBL Home Run Derby.

DH- Dante D'Amore (Danbury, Sacred Heart)

D'Amore was a consistently productive hitter for the Westerners, finishing the 2024 season with a .307 batting average and 42 hits. Not only was D'Amore making content, but he had power with 8 home runs and 8 doubles. His impressive hitting throughout the season even earned him a spot on the West Division team at the All-Star Game where he hit .500.

SP - Connor Ball (Sanford, Alabama)

The NECBL's top starting pitcher, Ball was lights out from the beginning of the season to the end. Ball posted a 1.89 ERA in eight games, starting seven for the Mainers. Ball posted a 3-0 record and struck out 31 batters in 38 innings pitched. Ball was also named to the NECBL All-Star Game as a member of the East Division roster.

SP - Will Jones (North Shore, Northeastern)

Finishing right behind Ball on the list, Jones put up almost identical numbers to Ball. In seven starts, Jones posted a lights-out ERA of 0.76, 35.1 innings and striking out 37 batters, while only allowing 20 hits. Ball posted a 2-1 record and was also named to the East Division roster at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

SP - Michael Lorenzetti (Bristol, Iona)

Lorenzetti was the rock of the Blues' starting rotation all season. In 9 starts for the team, Lorenzetti had a 2.48 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched, striking out 33 batters and allowing just 27 hits. Lorenzetti was named to the West Division roster to represent the hometown Blues at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game at Muzzy Field.

RP - Ryan Oshinskie (Bristol, Brown)

Oshinskie put up a dominant season for the Blues out of their bullpen. Oshinskie was lights out, posting a 1.20 ERA in 13 games pitched for the Blues, tossing 15 innings and allowing just five hits while striking out 25. Oshinskie was named to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game as one of the West Division roster's top relievers.

RP - Logan Bevis (Ocean State, South Florida)

Bevis was a commonly used arm out of the Waves bullpen, pitching 16.1 innings in his 11 appearances. In his time on the mound this season Bevis struck out 25 batters, and allowed just 12 hits. The tall righty ended the 2024 regular season with 2 saves.

RP- Max Haug (Mystic, George Washington)

Haug appeared in 12 regular season games, striking out 39 batters he faced in his 25.1 innings on the mound. The Florida native posted a 1.77 regular season ERA, and earned three winning pitcher honors. Haug was also a part of the 2024 All-Star Game East Division bullpen, and the Schooner's postseason run.

Closer - Connor Podeszwa (Mystic, Tufts)

Podeszwa was a consistent bright spot out of the Mystic bullpen. The closer saw action in 13 games, earning himself a 2.70 ERA. The Jumbos' senior asserted his dominance each time he stepped on the mound, striking out 18 batters to help the Schooners earn a playoff spot.

2024 All-NECBL Second Team

The Gulls lead the way on the All-NECBL Second Team with six players, followed by the Mainers with three players and the Sharks with two. The Westerners, Navigators, Mountaineers, Nighthawks and Blue Sox all had one player represented on the Second Team.

C - Andrew Yu (Martha's Vineyard, Duke)

As the Sharks backstop, Yu was an essential piece in the lineup for the Sharks. The catcher hit .299, smashing four home runs and driving in 22 runs to go along with 32 hits on the season, adding in four doubles and a triple. Yu was named to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game as a catcher for the East Division roster.

1B - Reese Robinet (Martha's Vineyard, Arkansas)

Robinett, another Shark named to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game, had a strong showing in 2024. The infielder posted a .331 batting average in 37 games played, tallying 9 home runs to lead the team and driving in 32 runs. Robinett recorded 9 multi-hit games this season.

2B - Michael Iannazzo (Danbury, Maryland)

Iannazzo was a bright spot in the lineup for the Westerners this season. In 34 games for the Westerners, Iannazzo hit a cool .338, recording 45 hits in 133 at bats, hitting a home run and driving in 15 runs. Iannazzo was also named to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game for the West Division roster.

SS - Randy Seymour (Newport, Michigan State)

Seymour played amongst a strong infield quartet for the Gulls this season. In 34 games played, Seymour hit .235, driving in 20 runs and hitting eight doubles and a triple. Seymour recorded eight multi-hit games on the season.

3B - Devan Bade (Sanford, Binghamton)

Bade was one of the Mainers' best all-around hitters this season, hitting a strong .358 in 36 games played for the Mainers. Bade hit six home runs and drove in 30 runs, adding eight doubles and a triple to his resume. Bade was a member of the East Division roster at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

OF - DJ Pacheco (Upper Valley, Richmond)

The best hitter in the Nighthawks' lineup, Pacheco crushed the ball all season. The outfielder made a run at the league lead in home runs, finishing with 9 on the season, adding 25 RBI to his count. Pacheco hit right at .300 and also drew 20 walks, going 33-for-110 on the season.

OF - Josiah Ragsdale (Vermont, Boston College)

Ragsdale was one of many Mountaineers who saw the ball well all season. The 10th Player Award recipient hit .323, hitting three home runs and driving in 16 runs on the season. Ragsdale played in 35 games for the Mountaineers, being selected to represent the team with several others at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

OF - Nolan Stevens (Newport, Mississippi State)

Another All-Star for the Gulls, Stevens was one of many Gulls to hit well over the .300 mark, tallying a .324 batting average on the season. Stevens hit six home runs and drove in 32 runs, tossing in nine doubles and a triple to add to his total base count on the season. Stevens played in 36 games for the Gulls, recording 45 total hits.

DH - Jonathan Hogart (Valley, Murray State)

Hogart was the anchor of Valley's offense all season. The slugger crushed seven home runs and drove in 35 runs on his way to an NECBL All-Star Game selection. Hogart hit .287 and collected 9 multi-hit games in 2024.

SP - Aidan Coleman (Newport, Pittsburgh)

Another rock in the Gulls starting rotation, Coleman came up huge for the Gulls during the regular season. In seven games started, Coleman posted a 2.65 ERA in 37.1 innings of work, striking out an impressive 45 batters and posting an undefeated record of 5-0. Coleman was another Gull named to the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

SP - Tommy Ellisen (Sanford, Connecticut)

Together with Ball, Ellisen held down the fort for the Mainers' pitching staff. In six total games, Ellisen tallied a 2.32 ERA in 31 innings of work, striking out 39 batters and allowing only 16 hits. Ellisen walked just nine batters all season, posting some of his best starts down the stretch to help the Mainers to the playoffs.

SP - Kade Shatwell (Newport, Austin Peay)

Another key piece to the Gulls' rotation, Shatwell was consistent in the regular season. Posting a 4.09 ERA in eight games, Shatwell struck out 42 batters in 44 innings pitched, allowing just seven walks. Shatwell posted a 2-1 record for the Gulls on the season.

RP - Adam Walker (Newport, Austin Peay)

Acting as a key piece of Newport's bullpen, Walker pitched 20.1 innings in the regular season, and another 1.1 in the playoffs. In the regular season, he allowed 11 hit and struck out 32. For the regular season, Walker posted a 4.86 ERA, and 3 saves.

RP - Bijan Anvar (Sanford, Franklin & Marshall)

Another NECBL All-Star Selection for the Mainers, Anvar had a strong showing out of the bullpen. The righty posted a perfect 4-0 record in 23.2 innings of work, tallying a 3.42 ERA in eight total games, striking out 19 batters and allowing just 12 hits. Anvar also made three starts for the Mainers, showcasing his flexibility as a pitcher.

RP - Truman Pauley (North Shore, Harvard)

Pauley was a huge addition to the Navigators' bullpen in 2024. The righty posted a 2.07 ERA in 26 strong innings of work, striking out a hefty 47 batters and allowing just 17 hits. Pauley also posted five starts in his nine games of work for the Navigators this season, demonstrating his versatility as a pitcher.

Closer - Colby Holcombe (Newport, Mississippi State)

Holcombe was a key piece out of the bullpen for the Gulls on their way to the championship. The Hail State righty posted four perfect outings in relief for the Gulls, striking out 32 batters in 16.2 innings of work. Holcombe appeared in 10 games for the Gulls in 2024, allowing just 15 hits and five walks all season.

2024 All-NECBL Honorable Mention

The Blues and Waves lead the All-NECBL Honorable Mention team with three players selected, followed by the Schooners, Gulls, Mainers, Navigators and Blue Sox with two players selected. The Nighthawks, Mountaineers and Sharks all had one player represented on the Honorable Mention team.

C - Billy Sullivan (Bristol, Southern Connecticut State)

Sullivan was a reliable backstop for the Blues in 2024, earning a nod in the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game in front of the home fans. The catcher posted a .296 batting average, hitting a home run and driving in 15 runs in 31 games played. Sullivan recorded five multi-hit games on the season.

1B - Matt Ossenfort (Newport, NC State)

Ossenfort put up solid numbers for the Gulls at first base, proving to be a reliable piece down the stretch. The first basemen posted a .264 average, hitting four home runs and driving in 24 runs in 34 games played. Ossenfort added 11 doubles to his total base count, recording 11 multi-hit games on the season.

2B - Jared Davis (Sanford, Virginia Tech)

The Mainers' second baseman put up a strong season up the middle of the infield. In 40 games played, Davis posted a .271 average, hitting a home run and driving in 12 runs. Davis added three doubles and a triple to his total base count, recording a staggering 13 multi-hit games on the season.

2B - Tryston McCladdie (Martha's Vineyard, Clemson)

It was an impressive showing for the Sharks second baseman. In 25 games, McCladdie put up a remarkable .380 batting average, hitting two home runs and driving in 9 runs, while also adding six doubles. McCladdie recorded 12 multi-hit games on the season, boosting his average in the process.

SS - Jordan Peyton (Bristol, Towson)

Peyton was the anchor of the infield for the Blues in 2024. The shortstop hit a solid .281 average, driving in 12 runs and recording 41 hits in 146 at bats. Peyton played in 39 games for the Blues, earning himself a nod in the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game in front of the home crowd.

3B - Tyler Minick (Mystic, Connecticut)

The second Tyler Minick on this list, this time for the Schooners, played a strong 20 games this season. The third baseman hit .304, hitting seven home runs and driving in 23 runs, recording 21 hits in 69 at bats. Minick earned a spot on the East Division roster for the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

OF - Easton Brenner (Bristol, Lafayette)

Another all-star selection for the Blues, Brenner was a huge addition to the outfield for the Blues this season. In 31 games played, Brenner hit a strong .326, driving in 15 runs and recording five doubles and three triples. Brenner recorded 29 hits in 89 at bats for the Blues in 2024.

OF - Aaron Walton (Ocean State, Arizona)

The Waves' outfielder was one of many tough hitters in the lineup. In 26 games, Walton hit .311, hitting two home runs and driving in 21 runs, recording 28 hits in 90 at bats. Walton finished the season with an .880 OPS and seven multi-hit games.

OF - Caleb Shpur (Sanford, Connecticut)

Shpur proved to be instrumental down the stretch for the Mainers heading into the playoffs. Shpur recorded a long 13-game hitting streak going into the postseason, recording multiple hits in two of those games. Shpur played in 19 games, tallying a .290 average and hitting a home run and driving in four runs. Shpur recorded 20 hits in 69 at bats.

OF - Kyle Jones (North Shore, Florida Atlantic)

Jones showcased his durability for the Navigators amongst their outfield trio. The FAU Owl hit .269, driving in 16 runs in 29 games played for the Navigators. Jones recorded four multi-hit games on the season, three of which he recorded three or more hits.

DH - Michael O'Conor (Valley, Eastern Illinois)

In 2024 O'Conor appeared in 32 games, getting 35 hits and posting a .304 batting average. The Eastern Illinois Junior also drove in 21 runs and 16 extra base hits. His power and consistency earned himself a nod for the 2024 All-Star Game, and his team a spot in the playoffs.

SP - Nick Falter (Vermont, Denison)

An NECBL All-Star for the West Division roster, Falter pitched in 9 games for the Mountaineers in 2024. Falter posted a 2.75 ERA, tossing 36 innings and striking out 43 batters, allowing just 35 hits. Falter posted a 4-1 record for the Mountaineers on the season.

SP - Corey Kling (Ocean State, South Florida)

Kling pitched a strong season for the Waves, posting a 2-0 record in seven games on the season. Kling tossed 26.2 total innings, striking out 31 batters and allowing just 20 hits. Kling pitched four scoreless outings in 2024 for the Waves.

SP - Connor Harris (Mystic, Winthrop)

Harris posted a strong 4-1 record for the Schooners in eight games on the season. Harris pitched 36 innings, posting a 3.25 ERA and striking out 29 batters. Harris pitched five scoreless outings for the Schooners in 2024.

SP - Ryan Buckler (North Shore, Florida Atlantic)

Buckler was phenomenal for the Navigators in 2024. The righty posted a 1.89 ERA in twelve games for the Navigators, starting six of those games. Buckler posted one save, tossing 38 total innings, striking out 36 batters and allowing just 24 hits. Buckler did not allow a run in his first six outings of the season in relief.

RP - Zachary Laird (Valley, Niagara)

Laird appeared in 9 games which totaled 19 innings. In his time on the bump, Laird struck out 19 and allowed 7 hits, resulting in a 1.05 ERA. The British Columbian also appeared in the All-Star-Game after winning the fan vote contest.

RP - Ty Starke (Newport, Louisville)

Starke was another strong piece out of the Gulls' pen in 2024. The Louisville Cardinal posted a 3.42 ERA in 10 games pitched for the Gulls, tossing 21 innings, striking out 34 batters and finishing with a perfect 3-0 record. Starke pitched five scoreless outings for the Gulls, recording a perfect outing in his first appearance of the season.

RP - Jackson Vanesko (Ocean State, Bryant)

Vanesko was a key arm for the Waves this season. In relief, the southpaw posted 10 innings of work, striking out 16 batters in 9 games played. Vanesko finished the season with a 1-0 record and a 3.60 ERA, recording five scoreless outings on the season.

Closer - Blake Hooks (Upper Valley, Louisiana Tech)

Hooks held steady for the Nighthawks all season, tossing 17.2 innings of work in 12 games played for the team. The righty posted a 2-2 record with a 2.03 ERA, striking out 34 batters and allowing just 11 hits. Hooks recorded four saves for the Nighthawks, posting eight scoreless outings and five hitless outings.

The New England Collegiate Baseball League is a wooden bat college summer league that fields teams in all six New England states. Partially funded by Major League Baseball, the New England League started play in 1994 and has sent over 230 alumni to the Major Leagues with nearly 30 alumni taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. For continuing coverage of the NECBL, visit NECBL.com and follow the league on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

