NECBL Announces 10th Player, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) is proud to announce the recipients of three 2024 regular season awards - the Christopher Ashmos 10th Player Award, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

2024 Christopher Ashmos 10th Player Award: Josiah Ragsdale (Vermont Mountaineers, CF/OF, Boston College)

The Christopher Ashmos 10th Player Award is granted to a player who made an impact for his team outside of the starting nine whether it be pitching, fielding or batting.

Ragsdale was named to the West Division All-Star Team for the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game at Muzzy Field in Bristol. In 35 games played during the regular season, Ragsdale finished with a .323 batting average, third on the Mountaineers and good for 13th in the NECBL. Ragsdale was tied for the team-lead with three home runs and 16 RBI. Ragsdale tallied 41 hits in 127 at bats.

Ragsdale was a vital piece to the Mountaineers' outfield trio in 2024. Ragsdale's bat and stout defense in the outfield helped the Mountaineers lock up the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. His best game of the season came on June 19 in a win over the North Adams SteepleCats. Ragsdale went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI and scored, hitting a two-run home run and scoring two runs in the Mountaineers' 9-8 win.

2024 Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Peyton (Bristol Blues, SS, Towson)

The Defensive Player of the Year Award is given to a player whose impact in the field proved critical to their team's success.

Peyton was instrumental towards the Blues' defense in 39 games played for the team. Peyton played a total of 257.1 innings, finishing with 50 putouts and 80 assists and had a .956 fielding percentage. Peyton's 50 putouts and 80 assists led all NECBL shortstops. Peyton committed just six errors all season.

Peyton was also a solid piece to the puzzle at the dish for the Blues. The shortstop hit .281 recording 41 hits in 146 at-bats, earning a spot on the West Division All-Star team at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

2024 Most Improved Player: Joe Jaconski (Keene SwampBats, IF/OF, Penn State)

The Most Improved Player is voted based upon a player's level of improvement throughout their time in the NECBL from last year to this one. Jaconski was one of several SwampBats named to the West Division roster at the 2024 NECBL All-Star Game.

Jaconski did not hit a home run during his 2022 campaign with the Mystic Schooners in 34 games played. In 36 games for the SwampBats this season, Jaconski hit seven home runs.

The utility player's RBI count also substantially increased from seven in 2022 to 33 in 2024. Jaconski reached base safely at a much higher margin in 2024, tallying a .341 batting average, up from a slumping number of .190 in 2022.

Jaconski was a huge piece in the SwampBats' push to the playoffs. Jaconski helped the SwampBats secure the #5 seed in the NECBL Playoffs with a 26-18 record and a matchup with the Sanford Mainers, after the SwampBats finished with a losing record in 2023.

