Nebraska Pulls Away Lake to Top Austin in Four

Published on March 20, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







AUSTIN, Texas - LOVB Nebraska downed LOVB Austin in four sets (25-19, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21) Friday night, causing a shift in the League One Volleyball standings and severely impacting the league's postseason outlook.

Match Stats

With the win, Nebraska (7-9) takes over fourth place in the LOVB standings from Austin (7-10). Only the top four teams in the regular season will advance to the 2026 LOVB Playoffs. Austin and Nebraska - the most likely candidates to finish No. 4 and No. 5 - will meet again in the final match of the season on April 4 in Omaha, Nebraska.

After Nebraska opened the match with two set victories, a lineup change quickly gave Austin momentum. Carli Lloyed took over as setter and immediately changed the offensive pace. She led the home team to a 5-1 set lead, forcing an early Nebraska timeout, and extended it to 12-5 at the technical timeout. As a team, Austin hit .640 in the second set, including six kills on seven attempts from opposite Madisen Skinner, as they took the set 25-13.

Needing another set victory to prolong the match, Austin enjoyed a small lead early in the fourth before Nebraska rallied to tie at 7-all. The teams traded points until a 5-0 run (two kills from Madi Banks, an ace from Skinner, two blocks from Asjia O'Neal) put Austin up 16-12. Nebraska then rallied, tying the frame at 19-19 and ending on a 13-5 run to clinch the match.

"I think if we come out and play the way we did in the third and fourth sets, we can beat anyone. We just have to keep building...we're not out of it. Now it's about showing up next week, putting in the work, and moving forward," stated LOVB Austin head coach Erik Sullivan.

Skinner led Austin with 21 points and 20 kills, her fifth match at 20+ kills of the season. The second-year pro did so on a season-best .457 attack efficiency. Middle blocker Molly McCage added 16 points (12 kills, four blocks) while O'Neal reached 13 (10 kills, two blocks, one ace). Outside hitter Logan Eggleston 12 (seven kills, four aces, one block).

Nebraska's Jordan Larson continued her streak of hot play as her storied career approaches its end. The legend led all players with 25 points Friday night, including 20 kills on a .645 attack percentage.

Austin has two matches before that final showdown with Nebraska, starting with a Thursday, March 26 contest against LOVB Madison, which begins at 7 p.m. Central at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.







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