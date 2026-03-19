Nebraska Drops Midweek Tilt against Atlanta

Published on March 19, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Nebraska News Release







OMAHA, Nebraska - In the first of two USA Network LOVB Matches of the Week taking place in Omaha in the final three weeks of the season, it was LOVB Atlanta that came out victorious, claiming a three-set sweep (25-22, 26-24, 25-23) over LOVB Nebraska on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Nebraska (6-9) battled point for point with Atlanta (8-7) in each set, especially in the second and third with late leads while in the redzone. Despite having a feisty Wednesday night crowd and a staunch blocking front, the home team could not eclipse the final hump to clinch a set. With just seven points separating the teams across all three sets, Wednesday's match was the closest three-set match in league history.

"This is really what Nebraska brings, and [fans] can completely turn the tide of a game," said Nebraska middle blocker Emily Thater. "To come into the gym on a Wednesday night, you know, people have lives, they have things to do, but they decided to come and support us. I really was so impressed to see all these people in green cheering us on."

Thater and fellow middle blocker Candelaria Herrera combined for six of the team's 10 blocks on the night. Their performance tonight has now brought three Nebraska middle blockers past the 30-block mark on the season, the duo joined by Carol.

Opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok led all Nebraska point scorers with 14, tallying 12 kills, an ace, and adding in a block for herself. Outside hitter Jordan Larson had her fifth match of 10 or more kills in her last six matches, finishing the night at 10.

For the visitors, outside hitter McKenzie Adams could not be stopped on either side of the net. The veteran pin led all athletes with 18 points and 14 kills, hitting at a .357 clip and adding a pair of aces, pair of blocks, and seven digs to round out her night.

"Mac was really easy to rely on tonight," said Atlanta setter Rachel Fairbanks. "There was one specific timeout where Paulo was just saying stick to what is working, why are we starting to change everything when what we were doing before was working? So yeah, being intentional of 'if it's working, why would we change it.'"

LOVB Nebraska makes a quick turnaround, taking the floor again on Friday, March 20, at LOVB Austin. First serve is set for 7 p.m. Central at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas. The contest will stream on ESPN+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 19, 2026

Nebraska Drops Midweek Tilt against Atlanta - LOVB Nebraska

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