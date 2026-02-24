Nebraska at Atlanta Rescheduled to March 25

The postponed League One Volleyball match between LOVB Nebraska and LOVB Atlanta has been rescheduled for March 25, 2026. First serve is set for 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central at Atlanta's OTE Arena.

Tickets for the original January 25 date will be honored on the March 25. Ticket holders will receive additional options via email.

The rescheduled match will now be LOVB's Match of the Week and be broadcast nationwide on USA Network. As such, March 25's LOVB Salt Lake at LOVB Houston contest has been delayed a half hour and will now begin at 7:30 p.m. Central/6:30 p.m. Mountain and will be streamed on ESPN+.







