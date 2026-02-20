National Arena League Signs MyBookie as Their Sports Betting Partner for 2026 Season

Conover, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) proudly announces a landmark partnership with MyBookie, naming the nationally recognized sportsbook as their Sports Betting Partner of the NAL for the 2026 season.

This historic agreement marks a major milestone in the league's continued growth and national expansion, aligning one of professional indoor football's fastest-rising leagues with one of the most recognized brands in online sports wagering.

As part of the partnership, MyBookie will receive integrated branding and activation rights across NAL broadcasts, digital platforms, in-arena promotions, and league media assets. The collaboration will introduce enhanced fan engagement opportunities including live betting integrations, branded highlight segments, and exclusive promotional campaigns.

"I've spent a tremendous amount of time working to bring the right national partners into the National Arena League, and MyBookie was at the top of that list. We were intentional about making sure this wasn't just a logo placement, but a meaningful partnership that moves the league forward. This deal represents the work we've put in behind the scenes and the direction we're taking the NAL in 2026 and beyond." said Brandon Ikard, Commissioner of the NAL.

The partnership reflects the continued evolution of professional sports, where strategic sportsbook alliances enhance fan interaction and drive measurable growth in audience engagement.

With the 2026 season approaching, the NAL continues to solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing professional indoor football leagues in North America.

More details regarding activation campaigns and season-long initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.







