National Arena League Secures Licensing Partnership with Snaps Clothing Co.

Conover, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) has announced a licensing agreement with Snaps Clothing Co., beginning with the 2026 season. The partnership brings Snaps' high-quality apparel and lifestyle pieces to the NAL and its member organizations, offering fans and teams an elevated new way to represent to the league.

Founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2021, Snaps Clothing Co. has become a rising force in the collegiate and lifestyle apparel market. The company maintains official collegiate licensing agreements with top programs including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas tech, and TCU, among other which solidifies their reputation for quality and authenticity.

Snaps Clothing is best known for its modern take on the classic Pearl Snap shirt, combining the timeless Western silhouette with proprietary performance fabrics that deliver breathability, stretch, and all-day comfort. The brand's focus on premium materials and tailored construction has positioned it at the intersection of performance wear and refined casual style.

The collection will be available through the NAL Shop and future NAL retail platforms.







