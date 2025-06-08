National Arena League: Recap

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League capped off an exciting Playoff Race over the weekend as four teams battled the final seconds to determine the National Arena League's first ever division champions. See full recap below and the National Arena League Playoff Players of the Week.

National Division Championship:

Colorado Spartans 54 vs. Omaha Beef 71

The defending National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef hosted the Colorado Spartans who entered the game (7-2) while the Beef (7-1) as the divisional leader enjoyed home field advantage in Slaughter House and returned a familiar leader 2024 NAL MVP Tommy Armstrong. It was a slow start for Omaha as the Colorado Spartans stormed Nebraska hot & ready leading at the half 26 to 24. Coach Shaw and Coach Negron, two of the league best coaches and former NAL Head Coach of the year had a stalemate in the 3rd quarter both delivering 14 points each. The road warrior Spartans led into the 4th quarter 40 to 33, with only minutes left to claim victory. Despite leading most of the game, the Spartans gave up 33 points in the 4th quarter the Omaha Beef exploded with productivity both offensive and defensive and the deficit was too significant to overcome at the final whistle the fourth quarter determined the game and the Omaha Beef led by quarterback Tommy Armstrong were crowned the 2025 National Division Champions returning the National Arena League Championship for their second year in a row.

American Division Championship:

Columbus Lions 56 vs. Beaumont Renegades 45

In the American Division the division leader Beaumont Renegades (8-1) who dominated the American Division all season long faced the only foe to hand them a loss the (5-4) Columbus Lions who entered Texas for their sixth National Arena League playoff appearance. The game was a battle between a historic NAL franchise and a NAL expansion franchise that has taken the league by storm. The game started as a defensive slugfest with both teams shutting down promising offensive drives the Renegades shut out the Lions in the first quarter and the stout Lions defense who led the American Division in fewest points allowed head the league's leading offense to seven points. Entering halftime the game remained tight and low scoring with Beaumont narrowly ahead 14-6. The American Division Championship turned it up a notch in the second half the Lions led by Quarterback Vincent Espinoza closed the scoring gap to 21-19 as the both teams entered the fourth quarter. Beaumont knowing the fate of the season is on the line had their best performance in the fourth overpowering the Lions defense with 35 points, the Columbus Lions would not go down easy with merely seconds left they strung together back to back scoring drives but failed onside kicks and a final rushing touchdown by Beaumont put the game away with the final score 56-45. Naming the Beaumont Renegades American Division Champions in their inaugural season. They join a short list of expansion teams that have made it to National Arena League Championship in their first year as a franchise to sweetened the deal they have the pleasure of hosting the National Arena Championship on Monday, June 16th at the Ford Doggett Arena.

Playoff Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week: QB, Tommy Armstrong - Omaha Beef

Tommy's return to Omaha to play in big games did not disappoint the 2024 league MVP did not appear to be missing a step. In his 2025 debut he faced one of the toughest teams in the league while racking up 12 Completions for 178 yards and six passing touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown and 74 rushing yards.

Defensive Player of the Week: DB, Terrance Jackson - Omaha Beef

Big time players show up in big time games, the same can be said about this Omaha athlete, if Armstrong was game deciding factor on the offense, Jackson was the defensive equivalent not only impressing on the stat sheets but as a playmaker he made key plays that determined the outcome of the game and prevented Colorado taken the National Division crown. Jackson finished the night with four tackles and crucial pick six for the Omaha Beef.

Special Teams Player of the Week: K, Ryan Hibbets - Beaumont Renegades

Hibbets had another impressive performance this season and it paid off as the Renegades advance to their first ever National Arena League Championship game. He had a near perfect performance going 6 for 7 on PATs preventing the Columbus Lions from a comeback in this close Division Championship game.







