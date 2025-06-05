National Arena League Playoff Preview

June 5, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL) News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League completed its 13th week of hardfought football nine teams entered the season and only four gained the achievement to play in the post season games for the National Arena League Playoff round which will determine the first ever National Division Champion and the American Division Champion. From the National Division, the defending National Arena League Champion Omaha Beef (8-1) host their toughest division opponent the Colorado Spartans (7-3) the game kicks off Saturday, June 6 in Omaha, NE. In the American Division Beaumont Renegades (8-1) who took the league by storm defeating multiple league champions in their 2025 NAL debut take on the only team to hand them a loss a founding NAL franchise the Columbus Lions (5-4) despite their cat-like name they rank as the biggest underdog in the playoff race but have a strong history of battling their way to the championship game, with three overall NAL Championship appearances and defeating heavy favorited NAL teams like the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks (9-1, 2017) and Massachusetts Pirates (11-5, 2018). The winners of this weekend's games will be named by the first-ever division champions and will advance to the 2025 National Arena League Championship game.

National Division Championship:

Colorado Spartans (7-3) vs. Omaha Beef (8-1)

It's going to be hard to top their last matchup as the Beef vs. Spartans game in Denver was a edge of your seat nailbiter where the Beef inched away with a victory to host the playoffs for the National Division. The Beef currently lead the series 2-0 but with the outcome of their recent match 35-34 final expect another epic finish as both teams attempt to punch their ticket to the championship game.

American Division Championship:

Columbus Lions (5-4) vs. Beaumont Renegades (8-1)

A near perfect season for American Division Beaumont Renegades who went on an impressive 6-0 streak in their National Arena League debut before an upset struck and believe or not it's this week's opponent a blue-collar underdog ready to remake history to punch a ticket for the championship. Will NAL history repeat itself or will the Renegades continue to wow the league one more win at a time? Currently, Beaumont is the leader in the series is tied 1-1 with the Lions winning the last game in a close 40-37. The American Division Championship is set for Saturday, June 7th.







National Arena League Stories from June 5, 2025

National Arena League Playoff Preview - NAL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.