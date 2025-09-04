National Arena League Launches Official Online Store - NALSHOP.com

Published on September 3, 2025 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







HICKORY, NC - For the first time in league history, the National Arena League (NAL) is proud to announce the official launch of its new online store: NALSHOP.com. After months of planning and development, fans across the country will now have one central destination to purchase exclusive league and team merchandise.

The launch of NALSHOP.com marks a historic milestone for the NAL, giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite teams and players like never before. From jerseys and sideline apparel to limited-edition collectibles, the site offers a modern shopping experience inspired by the professional standards seen across major leagues.

"This is a major step forward for the National Arena League as we continue to build our identity and brand presence," said Brandon Ikard, Commissioner of the National Arena League. "This has been a vision the league over the last few months, and now we're proud to provide an official platform where they can show their NAL pride year-round."

NALSHOP.com will serve as the exclusive home for authentic league gear, team-branded merchandise, and special edition collections. New products and items will be added frequently, ensuring fans always have access to the latest styles and designs representing the fast-growing league.

Fans can start shopping today at www.NALSHOP.com.







