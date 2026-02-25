National Arena League Announces New Partnership with 1st Phorm

Conover, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to announce a new partnership with 1st Phorm, a nationally recognized leader in the supplement and performance nutrition industry.

This partnership brings together two performance-driven brands focused on discipline, preparation, and elite standards. As the NAL continues its growth heading into the 2026 season, aligning with companies that reflect the league's competitive mindset remains a top priority.

Through this collaboration, 1st Phorm will be integrated across select league platforms. The company will receive exposure through digital and social media promotion, inclusion within NAL game broadcasts, and participation in league-wide marketing initiatives designed to highlight performance and preparation at the highest level.

Commissioner Brandon Ikard spoke on the partnership and what it represents for the league.

"This partnership is about alignment. We are intentional about who we work with, and 1st Phorm represents the mindset our athletes carry every single day. I have invested significant time and effort into building partnerships that elevate our league without compromising who we are. This is another strong step forward for the National Arena League."

1st Phorm has built its brand around accountability, education, and high-performance supplementation, values that directly mirror the culture being established across the National Arena League.

The NAL continues to strategically expand its footprint by partnering with companies that understand performance, preparation, and long-term development both on and off the field.

