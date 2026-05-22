National Arena League and T-Fiber Announce Championship Partnership for League's Biggest Stage

Published on May 21, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







CONOVER, NC - The National Arena League is proud to announce a new partnership with T-Fiber, as they become the presenting partner of the league's championship event.

This season, the game will officially be known as the NAL Championship Game presented by T-Fiber.

The partnership brings together two growing organizations focused on delivering a better experience for fans and communities. As part of the agreement, T-Fiber will receive branding and promotional integration throughout Championship Week across league broadcasts, digital platforms, social media, and in-arena activations.

"We are excited to welcome T-Fiber as the presenting partner of our championship game," said NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "This partnership helps continue the growth of the National Arena League while creating more opportunities to enhance the experience for our teams, fans, and partners."

The NAL Championship Game is the league's premier event each season, bringing together the top teams in one of the most exciting environments in professional indoor football. The event continues to grow through expanded media coverage, live streaming, and increased fan engagement across the country.

Additional details regarding the NAL Championship Game, including date, location, and broadcast information, will be announced in the coming weeks as things take shape with the NAL Playoffs.







National Arena League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.