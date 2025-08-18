National Arena League and GOAT Sports Announce Exclusive League-Wide Partnership

HICKORY, North Carolina - The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to announce an exclusive league-wide partnership with GOAT Sports, expanding the brand's role as a cornerstone of the league's identity. Already serving as the Official Football of the NAL, GOAT Sports will now exclusively provide all official team jerseys and sideline apparel beginning with the 2026 season.

"This exclusive partnership marks a major step forward for our league and its teams," said Tony Thompson, Owner of the Colorado Spartans. "GOAT Sports has already proven their commitment to quality with the official NAL footballs, and now they're delivering the same excellence in uniforms and sideline wear. As a team owner, I'm proud to know our players and coaches will take the field with gear that not only performs at the highest level but also reflects the identity and pride of our franchise."

As part of this multi-faceted partnership, every NAL franchise will work directly with GOAT Sports designers to develop custom uniform and sideline packages, giving players, coaches, and staff high-quality gear that reflects their team brand while maintaining league-wide consistency.

When asked about the expanded partnership, GOAT Sports stated:

"This is more than a supply agreement - it represents a shared vision between GOAT Sports and the National Arena League. Our goal is to innovate and deliver the very best for athletes and organizations. Being entrusted as the exclusive provider of footballs, jerseys, and sideline apparel is an honor, and we look forward to seeing our work showcased across every NAL team and community."

The expanded agreement reinforces the NAL's commitment to growth, innovation, and brand consistency as it prepares for its 2026 season. With new markets, expansion franchises, and a strengthened partnership with GOAT Sports, the league is building a foundation for long-term success.







