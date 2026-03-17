National Arena League - Week 2 in Review

Published on March 16, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







Sioux City Bandits def. Amarillo Warbirds

Sioux City 53 - Amarillo 6

The Sioux City Bandits traveled to Texas and came away with a decisive road victory over the Amarillo Warbirds in Amarillo's home opener at the Amarillo Civic Center. Sioux City jumped out early and controlled the pace throughout the night behind an efficient offensive performance. Amarillo broke through with a touchdown pass from quarterback Wes Jones to Jay Palmer, but the Bandits offense proved too much as Sioux City secured the 53-6 victory.

Southwest Kansas Storm def. Louisiana Rouxgaroux

Southwest Kansas 24 - Louisiana 18

In Louisiana, the Southwest Kansas Storm opened their season with a hard-fought 24-18 road win over the Rouxgaroux. Southwest Kansas built an early 12-0 lead, Louisiana fought back again this week to tie the score up at 18 but, the Storm held on to finish the job and leave Bossier City with the win.

Pueblo Punishers def. Omaha Beef

Pueblo 44 - Omaha 31

In Omaha, the expansion Pueblo Punishers made a statement by defeating the Omaha Beef 44-31, ending the Beef's impressive 21-game regular season home winning streak. Pueblo's balanced attack and defensive pressure helped the Punishers control the game late and secure one of the weekend's biggest results in front of the Omaha crowd.

Colorado Spartans def. Dallas Bulls

Colorado 42 - Dallas 12

The Colorado Spartans picked up a road victory against the Dallas Bulls in Dallas, pulling away late to earn a 42-12 win. Colorado's defense played a major role, limiting Dallas scoring opportunities while Paxton Lynch accounted for 4 touchdowns as the Spartans offense capitalized on key possessions to secure the win.







National Arena League Stories from March 16, 2026

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