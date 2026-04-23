Nathan Brisson Nommé étudiant-Athlète de L'Année: Nathan Brisson Named Student-Athlete of the Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL is proud to announce that Val-d'Or Foreurs forward Nathan Brisson has been awarded the 2025-2026 Marcel-Robert Trophy as Student-Athlete of the Year, presented by BMR.

Click HERE to see the moment Brisson found out he won the trophy!

A Natural Sciences student at Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Val-d'Or, Brisson is nearing the completion of his program and has maintained grades well above 90% in the vast majority of his courses.

Aspiring to a career in law, he recently faced health challenges that kept him away from campus for a period of time. Despite this, he pursued his studies independently with rigor and determination. His ability to adapt and persevere allowed him to pass his evaluations with flying colors, a testament to his commitment to academic success.

On the ice, despite missing 14 games, Brisson had an excellent season, finishing third in team scoring for the Foreurs with 64 points, including 20 goals and 44 assists.

"I want to congratulate Nathan for his brilliance both in the classroom and on the ice. The Marcel-Robert Trophy is a very important honour in our league. It embodies the very essence of the QMJHL: the art of successfully combining hockey and academics. Nathan is an example for all his Foreurs teammates, as well as for all current and future QMJHL players," said Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

Brisson is the first Foreur to win the Marcel-Robert Trophy since Jacob Gaucher in 2020-2021.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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