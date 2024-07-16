Nashville Falls in AFL Semifinals on Last-Second FG

July 16, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Nashville Kats' season ended on a last-second 39-yard field goal attempt that pushed the top-seeded Billings Outlaws over the Kats 35-32 in the AFL semifinals on Saturday evening at TDS Fiber Field.

The Kats finished the season with a 4-5 record, while the Outlaws advance to ArenaBowl XXXIII on July 19 at American Dream Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against the second-seeded Albany Firebirds.

Randy Hippeard finished the contest 18-of-36 for 185 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Three Kats wide receivers reached the 50-yard plateau - Marquise Irvin (53), Braxton Haley (52), and Milton Williams III (50). Irvin, Haley, and Kendrick Ings each scored receiving touchdowns.

A slow first quarter saw no points on the board, and the Kats' special teams ensured that as Ezekial Rose blocked a field goal with 4:47 left in the frame.

After the scoreless first quarter, the Kats struck with a four-yard pass from Hippeard to Haley. Billings then scored the next two touchdowns with passes from Issac Harker to Dallas Dixon and Arthur Anderson IV. Nashville tied the score (14-14) late in the quarter with an 11-yard pass from Hippeard to Irvin.

The second half started with Nashville adding its ninth straight point off a rouge from kicker Pat Clark after Billings deferred its opening possession to the second half.

Billings used the rest of the third quarter to score 12 points with a 29-yard field goal by Bailey Giffen followed by a rouge. The Outlaws then added seven points off a seven-yard touchdown from Harker to Dixon for his second score of the evening.

Leading by 10 points entering the final quarter, Billings allowed Nashville back into the contest with a nine-point swing, including a short touchdown to Ings and Clark's second rouge.

Former Kat Blake Mitchell scored his second touchdown of the season against his former team with a nine-yard run, but a failed conversion kept the Kats within a touchdown.

The most exciting minute in arena football saw the Kats tie the game after a 4:43 drive and a one-yard QB sneak by Hippeard at the goal line.

Billings got a pair of first downs with a completion and a late holding penalty that led to the 39-yard field goal from Giffen for the win.

Jay Woods led the Kats with seven tackles and two breakups. Nashville got sacks from Zay Henderson and an assisted sack by Ezekial Rose and Reggie Howard.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football League message board...





Arena Football League Stories from July 16, 2024

Nashville Falls in AFL Semifinals on Last-Second FG - Nashville Kats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.