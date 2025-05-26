NAL Recap: Week 12

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League hosted an impactful memorial weekend action packed with football games and playoff hopes on the line. See full recap of all three games and the Week 12 Players of the Week below.

Week 12 Recap:

Colorado Spartans 61 - 31 Sioux City Bandits

These two teams met for the final time this season, the Spartans had another dominate performance overpowering the Bandits 61-31 in Iowa. This marks the Spartans sixth win in a row and third game of 60 points scored or more. Entering week 13, the Spartans are 7-2 overall are just behind the division leader Omaha Beef with both teams playoff bound. Sioux City (3-6) finished their season with a bye week in week 13 but boast the NAL's league-leading running back Drew Prohaska who led all NAL running backs with 361 total rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Omaha Beef 47 - 12 Shreveport Rouxgaroux

The Omaha Beef have enjoyed back to back successful seasons winning the Championship in 2024 and now after the big win against Shreveport in the Slaughter House Omaha becomes 7-1 atop the National division they have one game left and it's against their biggest division opponent the 7-2 Colorado Spartans who haven't lost a game since March. The match will be the biggest regular season game for both teams and preview of the National division playoff game. Shreveport had many ups and downs this year finished 3-5 with a big win over the Wheeling Miners and made headlines when they were one-point away from defeating the undefeated Beaumont Renegades, current American Division leader.

Columbus Lions 39 - 13 Wheeling Miners

In a major American division battle #2 ranked Columbus took on the #3 Wheeling Miners in a tough playoff race the Wheeling Miners kept the game close tied 7-7 at the end of the 1st and only down by one point going into the locker room at halftime 14-13. In the second half, the road warrior Lions took over defensively completely shutting out the Wheeling Miners in the second half paving the way for Columbus offense who struggled against the Miners in the 3rd quarter as Wheeling's defense clinged to the playoff fight. Into the 4th Quarter Vinny Espinoza and Lions closed out the game 39-13. Credit to the Lions defense back Ben Smiley who finished the night with two interceptions including one for a touchdown. Lions enter week 12 now 5-3 ranking second in the American Division eligible for the playoff round.

Week 12 Players of the Week:

Offensive: Andre Sale (QB) Colorado Spartans

His second offensive player of the week honor the Spartans quarterback added another win to his belt this time over the bandits with 16 completions for 205 yards and six passing touchdowns.

Defensive: Damario Mays (DB) Colorado Spartans

In another impressive performance Mays was a standout on defense and on a interception streak with interceptions in his last two games, the Spartans start also added three pass breakups against the Bandits.

Special Teams: Luis Ferraria (K) Colorado Spartans

Adding to his 2025 accolades, Ferraria made two field goals in week 12 and was perfect in PATs earning him the top choice in the special teams ballots for the second week in a row.







