NAL Playoff Bracket Finally Set

Published on June 1, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







Hickory, NC - After an exciting 2026 season, it's finally time for the NAL Playoffs. From big wins and close games to great crowds and nonstop competition all season long, this year has continued to show the growth and excitement surrounding the National Arena League.

Now everything shifts to playoff football.

The top teams in the league have earned their shot to compete for an NAL Championship, and every game from here on out matters. The regular season is over, records no longer matter, and it's all about who can step up when the pressure is at its highest.

The 2026 season has been full of memorable moments, and we expect the playoffs to bring even more energy, excitement, and intensity for our fans, teams, and communities across the league.

It's time to see who will rise to the occasion and be crowned the next National Arena League Champion.







National Arena League Stories from June 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.