NAL Network Launches for 2026 Season

The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to announce the launch of the NAL Network, the league's official streaming platform created to make NAL football easier to watch and more accessible for fans everywhere. The NAL Network will feature live games, full replays, highlights, and exclusive league content in one central location. This new platform allows the league to better showcase its teams and players while giving fans more ways to stay connected to the game. "The launch of the NAL Network marks an important step forward for the National Arena League as it continues to grow, improve the fan experience, and build a stronger future for the league" stated Commissioner Ikard.

While the NAL Network All Access pass is a paid subscription, the league is giving fans a way to get their value back. Fans who subscribe to the All Access pass will receive a 20% discount to use at the official NAL Shop, helping supporters save money on league and team merchandise. This added benefit is designed to reward loyal fans while supporting both the league and its teams through increased engagement and direct fan support.







