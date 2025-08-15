NAL Establishes Media Registry to Enhance League Coverage

Published on August 15, 2025







Hickory, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) is unveiling another new initiative that created during the recent owners' meetings as they start preparing for the upcoming 2026 season ahead and is inviting all media outlets-local, regional, and national-to provide their contact information and affiliation details for inclusion in the league's official media registry. This registry will ensure that all accredited outlets receive timely press releases, credential opportunities, and media resources directly from the league office.

"This process allows us to build strong relationships with media professionals and ensure that all verified outlets receive accurate and timely information," said Brandon Ikard, Commissioner of the National Arena League. "Our goal is to make covering the NAL as smooth and efficient as possible for every platform, from local newspapers to national digital networks."

Media outlets are encouraged to submit their details using the form provided below no later than September 1st. This information will be used for official league communications, credentialing, and event coverage coordination.

