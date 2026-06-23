NAL Announces 2026 Awards
Published on June 23, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release
DODGE CITY, KS - The National Arena League is proud to announce its 2026 National Arena League Annual Award Honorees between Players, Teams, and Staff the National Arena League acknowledges and rewards the league leaders in all aspects in our sport. See below for the 2026 National Arena League Honorees announced during the week of our 2026 National Arena League Championship Game presented by T-Fiber.
2026 National Arena League Awards
Most Valuable Player
Josh Hollins, Pueblo Punishers
Co-Offensive Player of the Year
Tracy Brooks, Salina Liberty
Jaden Sutton, Southwest Kansas Storm
Defensive Player of the Year
Darin Hungerford, Salina Liberty
Special Teams Players of the Year
Kenttwon Brown, Pueblo Punishers
Offensive Rookie of the Year
RB, Jaden Sutton, Southwest Kansas Storm
Defensive Rookie of the Year
LB, Evan DiMaggio, SouthWest Kansas Storm
Franchise of the Year
Southwest Kansas Storm
Head Coach of the Year
Gary Thomas, Southwest Kansas Storm
Assistant Coach of the Year
Marlon Lobban, Sioux City Bandits
Best Mascot
Louisiana Rouxgaroux
Best Dance Team
Colorado Spartans
Best Game Operations
Omaha Beef
Best Media
Sioux City Bandits
Best Fans
Omaha Beef
Best Community Relations
Amarillo Warbirds
National Arena League Stories from June 23, 2026
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