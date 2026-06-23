NAL Announces 2026 Awards

Published on June 23, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







DODGE CITY, KS - The National Arena League is proud to announce its 2026 National Arena League Annual Award Honorees between Players, Teams, and Staff the National Arena League acknowledges and rewards the league leaders in all aspects in our sport. See below for the 2026 National Arena League Honorees announced during the week of our 2026 National Arena League Championship Game presented by T-Fiber.

2026 National Arena League Awards

Most Valuable Player

Josh Hollins, Pueblo Punishers

Co-Offensive Player of the Year

Tracy Brooks, Salina Liberty

Jaden Sutton, Southwest Kansas Storm

Defensive Player of the Year

Darin Hungerford, Salina Liberty

Special Teams Players of the Year

Kenttwon Brown, Pueblo Punishers

Offensive Rookie of the Year

RB, Jaden Sutton, Southwest Kansas Storm

Defensive Rookie of the Year

LB, Evan DiMaggio, SouthWest Kansas Storm

Franchise of the Year

Southwest Kansas Storm

Head Coach of the Year

Gary Thomas, Southwest Kansas Storm

Assistant Coach of the Year

Marlon Lobban, Sioux City Bandits

Best Mascot

Louisiana Rouxgaroux

Best Dance Team

Colorado Spartans

Best Game Operations

Omaha Beef

Best Media

Sioux City Bandits

Best Fans

Omaha Beef

Best Community Relations

Amarillo Warbirds







National Arena League Stories from June 23, 2026

NAL Announces 2026 Awards - NAL

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