NA Now: Philadelphia Rebels

September 6, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Philadelphia Rebels YouTube Video







Philadelphia Rebels head coach Justin Hale talks about embracing the day-to-day challenges and opportunities and taking the next steps for the Rebels to reach the playoffs.

