More New Athletes Sign with LOVB

Published on June 12, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







The 2026-27 LOVB season is quickly approaching - and our new athletes continue to add medals, league championships, and individual accolades to the league! Read below for more on the latest LOVB athletes, and stay tuned for even more top talent to be announced.

Pimpichaya Kokram - Pimpichaya has been a cornerstone of the Thai National Team for a decade as an outside hitter. She's won 2 Asian Championship gold medals, 6 consecutive Southeast Asian Games gold medals and 5 SEA V.League titles, earning MVP honors twice.

Aleksandra Szczygłowska - Aleksandra is a world class libero with the Polish National Team where she has competed in the 2024 Olympics, made the VNL roster every year since 2022, and won 3 bronze medals. She is currently playing with Poland in this year's VNL!

Ana Malešević - A middle blocker and rising member of the Serbian National Team, Ana won silver at both the 2022 U21 European Championship and 2021 FIVB U21 World Championship before making her senior national team debut.

Sabrina Starks - A middle blocker, Sabrina helped the Pittsburgh Panthers reach back-to-back Final Fours in 2021 and 2022. In four years as a professional, she's played in Puerto Rico, France, Germany and Romania, winning the 2025/26 Romanian League title with CSO Voluntari.

Also announced this week, LOVB welcomes Svitlana Dorsman, Giorgia Faraone, Wang Mengjie, Nyadholi Thokbuom, Keyla Alves, Ailama Cesé, and Nasya Dimitrova for the 2026-27 season! This group of athletes join six additions announced earlier this month. Learn more about these new faces and join us in welcoming them to the court next season!







League One Volleyball Stories from June 12, 2026

More New Athletes Sign with LOVB - LOVB

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