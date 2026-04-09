Modesto Roadsters Launch Single-Game Ticket Sales

Published on April 8, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Modesto Roadsters News Release







MODESTO, CALIFORNIA - Modesto's new Pioneer Baseball League franchise, the Modesto Roadsters, announced today that single game tickets for all 2026 home games are now available for purchase, with Opening Night slated for Tuesday May 19th. Most night games will begin at 7:11pm (Saturday games in May and June commence at 5:30pm), with Sunday games starting at 11:00am so people can beat the heat).

"I could not be more excited to christen a new era of baseball in Modesto," said Roadsters owner Dave Heller. "We're not only offering lower ticket prices than what people in the Central Valley have seen before, we're cutting food and drink prices dramatically and we're combining that with the single biggest lineup of giveaways, discounts and fireworks this region has ever seen. The Roadsters are going full throttle to make John Thurman Field the center of affordable fun all summer long."

The weekly promotional schedule is chalked full of fan-first promotions, as the Roadsters launch their inaugural campaign against the Red Pocket Mobiles. Every Tuesday will feature "$2 Tune-Up Tuesdays", with $2 hot dogs, $2 pretzel bites, $2 sodas, and a free pennant giveaway. Collect all nine pennants and win a great prize at the end of the season!

Fans will have another opportunity to collect a full set of Roadsters merchandise on "Wear It Wednesdays," as the team gives away a different t-shirt before each Wednesday home game. As with the pennants, anyone who collects all nine T-shirts will be highlighted with a special on-field experience at the end of the season.

Things only ramp up as the week progresses with "$3 Full Throttle Thursdays," highlighted by $3 beers and $3 General Admission seats. Fireworks follow every Friday home game, bringing baseball and fireworks together 10 times throughout the season. In addition to every Friday, fireworks will follow Opening Night (May 19th) and there will be extended fireworks shows on both July 3rd and July 4th as the Roadsters battle the Pioneer League champion Oakland Ballers over Independence Day weekend.

Premium giveaways and rocking live music will make Saturday night home games the best show in town, highlighted by nine great giveaways, including a Hawaiian shirt, a handheld fan, a cowboy hat, and four bobbleheads of former Giants stars (Roadsters manager J.T. Snow, Rich Aurelia, Rob Nenn and Hall of Famer Jeff Kent). Each Saturday night game will be topped off with an extraordinary post-game performance from Girls Smash Guitars in partnership with Rockit Production. The concert will feature guitar giveaways, exclusive gear, and custom sticker drops.

The fun concludes Sundays for "Brunch with the Roadsters" when all family members (included those on four legs) are warmly welcomed to "Bark in the Park Family Sundays." All Sunday home games will begin at 11:00am. In addition to free admission for dogs, Sunday games will feature pre-game player autograph sessions and kids running the bases after the game.

"This is a big milestone for us, and we are ready to have some serious fun at the ballpark," said general manager Michael Neis. We can't wait to show this community what we have done to welcome Roadsters fans in our first season. From the time you park your car until the last firework has been fired, it's going to be a blast."

Tickets can be purchased directly at www.modestoroadsters.com, or by calling the box office (209-572-4487). Season Tickets, Groups, and Hospitality experiences are available as well. Follow the Roadsters on social media to keep up with full promotional calendar releases in addition to individual game giveaways and special offers.







Pioneer League Stories from April 8, 2026

Modesto Roadsters Launch Single-Game Ticket Sales - Modesto Roadsters

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