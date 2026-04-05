MLR's YOUNGEST PLAYER GETS IT DONE! Seth Smith Scores An Electric Try!
Published on April 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video
MLR'S YOUNGEST PLAYER GETS IT DONE! Seth Smith scores an electric try!
Catch the rest of the match now! ESPN+
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