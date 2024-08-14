MLR Rising: the Trailer: MLR Rising + MLR Draft on the Rugby Network

August 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)







Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is proud to announce the release of the trailer of "MLR Rising," an original feature that chronicles the inaugural MLR Rising.

Held at Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, Va., MLR Rising brought together 50 of the top North American college prospects for four days of practices and workshops that culminated in a final match. The full feature will be released on The Rugby Network (TRN) at 8 p.m. (ET) on Aug. 21, one week before the 2024 MLR Draft on TRN.

Full Trailer on The Rugby Network: https://www.therugbynetwork.com/sports/b37a0323-78bb-4d91-bcab-21878295c2aa

Major League Rugby Stories from August 14, 2024

