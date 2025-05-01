MLR Mental Fitness: Under the Posts

May 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Every week throughout the month, you'll hear directly from athletes as they discuss what Mental Fitness means to them - Join the conversation by using #MLRMentalFitness.

MLR, Onrise, and LooseHeadz are hosting a free webinar on destigmatizing mental health in sport. The webinar will include strategies for building trust, starting conversations, and accessing care.

May 8th at 12:00PM ET. RSVP: https://bit.ly/MLRMFRSVP

#TackleTheStigma | #MLRMentalFitness | #MLR2025

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.