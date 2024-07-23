Mitre to Supply Official Game Ball for 2024-25 MASL Season

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) and Mitre Sports today announced they have entered into an agreement that will see the renowned global sports equipment brand supply the official game ball for the 2024-25 MASL season.

Having recently concluded its tenth anniversary season, the MASL features players from over 30 countries as well as teams across North America and compete from coast to coast in the United States and Mexico. Every year, the playoffs conclude with the Ron Newman Cup final, the winner being crowned champion.

Founded in Huddersfield, England, in 1817, Mitre is one of the oldest companies of its kind anywhere around the globe. It is mainly focused on soccer but also produces equipment for other sports, such as rugby and basketball. The company has earned a reputation for designing and manufacturing premium-quality balls for all levels of the game. With it's heartland in grassroots soccer, Mitre is the preferred choice for professional competitions in the United Kingdom, including the Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women's FA Cup, FA Community Shield.

Mitre has always been at the forefront of innovation and new technology, with more than 200 years of experience & knowledge in the game. Mitre has consistently delivered high-performance soccer balls.

Among the revolutionary innovations unveiled by the sports equipment brand is its new Hyperseal technology, which is used across all match balls, means the seams are thermally bonded instead of stitched, for unrivalled performance, shape retention and season long durability.

"We are extremely proud to have Mitre as part of our MASL team," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "The Mitre ball used in the 2017-20 seasons was loved by coaches and players and we know that this new ball will be a favorite for years to come."

"We're beyond thrilled to be teaming up with such a word-class company," said Jeff Burum, who serves both as president of the MASL Board of Directors and as managing partner of the Empire Strykers. "It's not a coincidence Mitre has been in existence for over two hundred years and has been the trusted provider of premium soccer balls for some of the world's top tournaments."

Simon Rowe, Mitre Global Brand Director said: "Mitre is thrilled to revive our partnership with the MASL for the 24/25 season. At Mitre, we are committed to raising the game, ensuring our match balls perform to the highest standards, benefiting both professional leagues but importantly the players. Partnering with one of the most thrilling, fast-paced leagues in North America, we're excited to introduce the new Ultimatch ball back into the arena."

About Mitre:

Established in 1817, Mitre is one of the leading football brands worldwide. The brand continues to lead the way in football development and technology whilst still staying true to its British heritage. Mitre's values lie at the heart of the game, the company specializes in developing products for every level - from grassroots right up to acting as Official Ball Supplier for all FA competitions.

