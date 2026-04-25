Mississippi State Pitcher Peja Goold Lands AUSL Golden Ticket

Published on April 25, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Peja Goold can add another accolade to her already decorated 2026 season after receiving a Golden Ticket to the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, marking her selection into the league's 2026 College Draft. Goold was presented with her Golden Ticket on Sunday following Mississippi State's game versus LSU.

Goold has been one of the most dominant arms in the country throughout her senior season, leading Mississippi State's pitching staff with a 2.09 ERA across 30 appearances and 21 starts. She owns 14 wins and eight shutouts, ranking among the nation's leaders, while holding opponents to a .170 batting average.

Her 2026 campaign has already featured several standout performances, including her first career no-hitter against UT Martin on March 25. She recorded a season-high 13 strikeouts in her no-hit effort and came within one out of both a perfect game earlier in the year. Goold also delivered in high-stakes matchups, tossing shutouts versus top-ranked Tennessee and ranked opponents, including Arkansas and South Carolina.

Before transferring to Mississippi State, Goold built a decorated career at Chattanooga. She was named Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year in both 2024 and 2025, compiling a 25-win season as a junior while striking out 244 batters.

Goold's dominance and consistency in the circle have positioned her as one of the top pitchers in the 2026 draft class.

The AUSL College Draft will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and reveal which teams Harper and the other draftees were selected by.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @sieraajones.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 25, 2026

Mississippi State Pitcher Peja Goold Lands AUSL Golden Ticket - AUSL

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