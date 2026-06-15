Miss Americanas, the Ultimate Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band, to Perform at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on August 15th

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Miss Americanas, the Ultimate Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band, will perform at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Saturday, August 15 th at 7pm. The show is presented by Dave & Buster's. The Miss Americanas, the ultimate unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band based in Newton Falls, OH, brings a fresh twist to celebrating Taylor's music with unique mash-ups, arrangements, and a rock edge. Without directly impersonating her, they create exciting, unpredictable performances that keep audiences on their toes, blending iconic hits in surprising ways. Drawing inspiration from both past tours and fan ideas, their family-friendly show spans Taylor's eras, delivering an unforgettable night of music and surprises.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at mvscrappers.com and at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood. A limited number of suites are available for $400 each and a limited number of VIP upgrades are available for $30 each. VIP upgrades include an exclusive lanyard, event t-shirt and early entry for a special acoustic event. The A to Z Dependable Services main gate will open at 5pm. Arrive early to enjoy fun kids activities including face painting, inflatable games, balloon twister and more!

Get your tickets in advance and prepare for a night filled with nostalgia, joy, and the unforgettable tunes of Taylor Swift. This event is presented by Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift Tribute Band and Castle On A Cloud Entertainment *** The Miss Americanas is the Ultimate Unofficial Live Band Taylor Swift Tribute. The Miss Americanas and all events are fan-sponsored and are not endorsed by or affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities ***

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 15, 2026

Miss Americanas, the Ultimate Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band, to Perform at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on August 15th - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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