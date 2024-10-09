Minor League Baseball Honors 2024 Golden Bobblehead Award Winners

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced today the winners of the 2024 Golden Bobblehead Awards for top promotional activities and events in six categories.

BEST PROMOTION OR EVENT - Great Lakes Loons, True Crime Night

The Loons' True Crime Night took storytelling and fan engagement to new levels in 2024, as from the moment the fans passed through the gates, they were immersed in a classic mystery at the ballpark.

From the beginning, the Loons set the stage with an air of intrigue as days before the event, a noir-style teaser trailer dropped, hinting at the mystery to come. Fans were hooked, sharing theories and speculating online as the ongoing narrative helped build excitement leading up to the game. By the time they arrived, fans were ready to be a part of the story.

Once inside the gates, fans became immersed in the experience as "Missing" posters of the Rall E. Camel, an old team mascot that hadn't been seen in years, adorned the walls and QR codes scattered throughout the stadium led to cryptic video clues, and the whispers of a mystery heightened the sense of suspense. Every detail, every corner of the stadium, played a role in unfolding the narrative. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as fans became the detectives, trying to piece together the clues.

The storytelling didn't stop with just videos or posters. It extended onto the field, where mascot Lou E. Loon, alongside a local police officer, took on the role of detective, searching for Rall E. Camel. Between innings, video segments played out like episodes of a mystery series, each one revealing new information and bringing fans closer to solving the case.

Outside the stadium, the storytelling extended to a high-octane chase scene filmed at a local airport, blending cinematic quality with live-action drama inside the ballpark. Fans weren't just spectators, they were active participants in unraveling the mystery. A voting component gave them a direct role in deciding the outcome, adding to the immersion. The stadium transformed into a noir thriller, where the lines between fiction and reality blurred, making every fan feel like they were part of something bigger.

Not only was the immersive experience a tremendous draw for the Loons on a Thursday night, but the story reignited interest in the Rall E. Camel mascot, creating a frenzy in the merchandise store for old Rall E. Camel merchandise that had sat in the Loons' team store for years.

The return of Rall E. Camel was more than just the reveal at the end of a mystery, but rather a homecoming, celebrated by fans on a night that Loons fans won't soon forget.

"Our True Crime Night was a testament to the commitment to creativity and fan engagement on behalf of our marketing and promotions team," said Loons President and General Manager Chris Mundhenk. "Our Assistant GM of Marketing & Entertainment, Brian Worsley, provided a vision for the night that was flawlessly executed by our creative team and we're looking forward to building upon this season's success with new twists and unexpected wrinkles in 2025."

BEST NON-GAMEDAY/COMMUNITY EVENT - Indianapolis Indians, SWING Night

Just five days after the final home game of the 2023 season, the Indianapolis Indians staff flipped Victory Field and its premium, service level and field surface spaces to a 1930s bygone era of baseball for SWING, Indianapolis Indians Charities' first signature event benefiting its 2024 grant recipients.

Over 2,000 attendees at premium and VIP levels enjoyed the ballpark like never before, as the field, dugouts, home clubhouse, batting cages, third base suite lounge, third base terrace and Elements Financial Club underwent makeovers to provide an immersive experience. SWING featured red carpet entrances through the third base gate for VIPs and center field gate for premium guests, numerous photobooths, over 40 local restaurants sharing customized ballpark bites with guests out of the ballpark's existing concession spaces, live music on the field, a VIP jazz club and speakeasy in the batting cage and home clubhouse, and a gaming hall and cigar lounge available to VIPs. The 1930s-themed charity event also encouraged attendees to dress in fashion of the era, including tweed suits and caps, sport coats, bowties, berets, suspenders and tailored blouses.

When the final song played after last call, Indianapolis Indians Charities had raised $400,000 for its 2024 grant recipients. Indy RBI, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis and Teachers' Treasures are four of the 19 community partners Indianapolis Indians Charities provided funds toward, with every community partner aligning with Indianapolis Indians Charities' four pillars: youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development.

"SWING doesn't happen without the buy-in and contributions from Indians staff along with support from the presenting sponsor Krieg DeVault and many corporate partners who believed in the vision of the event," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians vice president and CCO. "We are grateful to be the 2024 recipient of the Best Non-Gameday/Community Event Golden Bobblehead Award and hope this launches SWING and Indianapolis Indians Charities' overall community impact to new heights."

BEST TICKET SALES AND SERVICE CAMPAIGN - West Michigan Whitecaps, Group Outings Lottery

Few things in baseball are more important than getting an early lead, both on and off the field. The West Michigan Whitecaps have created a way to get ahead on next season while still wrapping up the previous year with the "Group Sales Lottery."

On the Thursday before Thanksgiving, all group outing leaders from the previous season are asked to submit three dates that they'd like to have a group outing during the following season and select a hospitality area within the ballpark in which they'd prefer to sit. These groups of 75 or more fans can select from highly coveted hospitality areas or 20 luxury suites.

Throughout that Thursday, the Whitecaps ticketing department selects and contacts the group leaders, booking their date on the spot and securing their spot well in advance of the season. Groups not participating in the lottery run the risk of not getting their preferred date and/or location.

That Thursday in November allows the Whitecaps to book over 500 group outings for the following season, resulting in a significant revenue stream for the club well over 100 days before their home opener.

While the "Group Sales Lottery" has driven demand for group outing areas, pushing clients to book sooner, the pre-sales provide an opportunity for the sales staff to focus their efforts on dates have been harder to sell, helping the club reach its highest attendance total in over 20 years.

"We're honored to be recognized by our peers in MiLB for the work we've done to drive group and hospitality sales through our group sales lottery," said Whitecaps Director of Ticket Sales Shaun Pynnonen. "The success of this campaign is a big reason why we grew our attendance by more than 12,000 tickets in 2024 and we are blessed to have the support of the entire West Michigan Community."

MOST UNIQUE PARTNER ACTIVATION - Durham Bulls - Snorting Bull Bourbon & Toros Sabrosa Blanco Tequila

The Durham Bulls have forged an exceptional local partnership with Weldon Mills, a back-to-back Distillery of the Year champion. The collaboration, rooted in shared values of excellence and community, has resulted in a series of innovative activations that have resonated well with Bulls fans.

At the heart of the partnership lies a mutual respect for craftsmanship and a commitment to supporting the local community. In the late summer of 2023, the two organizations unveiled their first joint venture: Snorting Bull Bourbon. A limited-edition, hand-bottled spirit crafted by Weldon Mills' award-winning distillers. Snorting Bull Bourbon quickly became a coveted item for fans and collectors alike.

Beyond the product collaborations, the Bulls and Weldon Mills demonstrated their dedication to giving back by donating $50,000 to a Gold Star family, an act of compassion that showcased the organizations' shared commitment to in honoring those who have served their country.

To enhance the fan experience at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the Bulls and Weldon Mills created exclusive suite spaces that offer an intimate and upscale atmosphere, while the Weldon Mills Right Field Terrace provides a semi-private group space with stunning views of Bulls games.

Building upon the success of their initial ventures, the Bulls and Weldon Mills continued to innovate in 2024, with the release of Toros Sabrosa Blanco Tequila marking another significant milestone in their partnership. This limited-edition spirit, adorned with the iconic Toros Bravos Copa de la Diversión mark, further solidified the Bulls' iconic brand and alternate identities.

The Durham Bulls and Weldon Mills partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, and by combining their strengths and leveraging their shared values, the two brands have created something truly unique in Minor League Baseball.

"We're excited to take home the MiLB Golden Bobblehead for Most Unique Partner Activation," said Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "Weldon Mills has been a tremendous partner and they were in from day one on the concept for Snorting Bull Bourbon and Toros Sabrosa and we hope our fans get to enjoy these fun collaborations and we look forward to even more in the future."

BEST NEW MERCHANDISE PROMOTION OR RETAIL SALES STRATEGY - Somerset Patriots, Jersey Diners

Diners are woven into the fabric of New Jersey communities as a place to connect with friends after school events, gather with family members to celebrate achievements, or simply to pass the time and grab a bite to eat.

Much like a neighborhood diner, Somerset Patriots games feel like a home away from home and provide that same outlet for people to simply enjoy the passing of time together. This connection led the Somerset Patriots to celebrate New Jersey as the Diner Capital of the World and pay tribute to the hundreds of Jersey Diners throughout our state.

The eye-catching, vibrant colors of the Jersey Diners merchandise made the apparel an instant hit and led to the single-best merchandise year in the Patriots' 25-year history and accounted for 40% of the Patriots' merchandise revenues on the season. Diners games brought in about three times the revenue of a normal Patriots game and items were shipped to all 50 states before the season's first pitch was thrown.

From the moment the Jersey Diners were launched publicly in front of Season Ticket Holders on "National Pie Day" in January, the identity received a tremendous amount of media exposure. Segments run by the likes of ESPN SportsCenter, MLB on FOX, YES Network and SNY generated millions of impressions and robust engagement. The initial reveal of the identity from all Somerset Patriots social media platforms alone reached over 154,000 accounts, garnering more than 173,000 impressions and 11,700 engagements.

"Planning for this promotion started two years ago and to see it enjoy the success it did is just the perfect ending to what was an incredible season," said Hal Hansen, Somerset's Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. "The fans had so much fun with it and winning this award is just incredible."

MOST UNIQUE CONCESSIONS ITEM - Tulsa Drillers, BOOMTown Coney

The Coney I-Lander restaurant first opened its doors in 1926 in downtown Tulsa by Greek Immigrant Christ Economou. Now a chain, Coney I-Lander restaurants sell hundreds of thousands of hot dogs a year, with their specialty being slow-grilled hot dogs topped with chili, onions & mustard.

In 2024, the Drillers introduced their version, the BOOMTown Coney, a one-pound, two-foot-long Texas Chili Co. hot dog paired with three pounds of thick cut fries that fans can enjoy plain or loaded with one pound of chili, onions & shredded cheese.

The concept was originally for a family to enjoy a fun ballpark meal together, but it turned into the ballpark challenge. While many have attempted to conquer the BOOMTown Coney and fries combo solo, none has finished the challenging delicacy.

"The thanks for this promotion must go to our staff and our food service staff as we've tried to win another Golden Bobblehead Award for a lot of years," said Drillers President and General Manager Mike Melega. "Who thought all we had to do is take a foot long two pound hot dog with another pound of chili and three pounds of French fries? We had a lot of fun with it and we're glad our fans enjoyed all season long."

