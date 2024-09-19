Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 High Class-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners
September 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification.
MIDWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Will Simpson Lansing Oakland .270/.373/.480, .853, 16 HR, 81 RBI
Second Base Jadher Areinamo Wisconsin Milwaukee .301/.349/.442, .791, 10 HR, 68 RBI, 32 SB
Shortstop Angel Genao Lake County Cleveland .322/.377/.463, .840, 4 HR, 32 RBI
Third Base Cam Collier Dayton Cincinnati .248/.355/.443, .798, 20 HR, 74 RBI
Catcher Cooper Ingle Lake County Cleveland .313/.433/.500, .933, 9 HR, 55 RBI
Outfield Henry Bolte Lansing Oakland .278/.393/.519, .912, 11 HR, 52 RBI, 28 SB
Outfield Ethan O'Donnell Dayton Cincinnati .269/.358/.416, .774, 10 HR, 40 RBI, 31 SB
Outfield Brayan Buelvas Lansing Oakland .272/.368/.443, .811, 7 HR, 51 RBI, 22 SB
Designated Hitter Brett Squires Quad Cities Kansas City .309/.390/.481, .871, 9 HR, 42 RBI
Utility Sal Stewart Dayton Cincinnati .279/.391/.454, .845, 8 HR, 46 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Jaden Hamm West Michigan Detroit 24, 5-4, 2.64, 122, 11.09, .202
Starting Pitcher Austin Peterson Lake County Cleveland 14, 7-2, 2.44, 87, 9.21, .208
Starting Pitcher Matt Wilkinson Lake County Cleveland 16, 5-5, 2.30, 103, 11.84, .174
Starting Pitcher Thomas White Beloit Miami 13, 5-3, 2.61, 76, 11.03, .222
Reliever Lucas Wepf Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) 22, 1-2, 1.84, 44, 13.52, .122
Reliever Craig Yoho Wisconsin Milwaukee 16, 1-0, 0.44, 37, 16.40, .119
Manager of the Year Victor Estevez Wisconsin Milwaukee 77-54, won 1st half, advanced to finals
Most Valuable Player Cooper Ingle Lake County Cleveland .313/.433/.500, .933, 9 HR, 55 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Jaden Hamm West Michigan Detroit 24, 5-4, 2.64, 122, 11.09, .202
Top MLB Prospect Thomas White Beloit Miami 13, 5-3, 2.61, 76, 11.03, .222
NORTHWEST LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Peyton Williams Vancouver Toronto .289/.362/.476, .838, 11 HR, 50 RBI
Second Base Michael Arroyo Everett Seattle .290/.397/.519, .916, 12 HR, 40 RBI
Shortstop Diego Velasquez Eugene San Francisco .274/.357/.389, .746, 3 HR, 26 RBI
Third Base Kyle Karros Spokane Colorado .311/.390/.485, .875, 15 HR, 78 RBI
Catcher Jackson Hornung Vancouver Toronto .258/.341/.373, .714, 6 HR, 47 RBI
Outfield Cole Carrigg Spokane Colorado .280/.358/.475, .833, 16 HR, 60 RBI, 51 SB
Outfield Andrew Pintar* Hillsboro Arizona .304/.403/.516, .919, 9 HR, 32 RBI
Outfield RJ Schreck Everett Seattle .261/.401/.464, .865, 12 HR, 44 RBI
Designated Hitter Jared Sundstrom Everett Seattle .263/.380/.434, .814, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 26 SB
Utility Brock Rodden Everett Seattle .302/.413/.484, .897, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 21 SB
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Sean Sullivan Spokane Colorado 14, 7-2, 2.16, 101, 10.91, .200
Starting Pitcher Spencer Giesting Hillsboro Arizona 10, 5-3, 1.50, 67, 10.05, .180
Starting Pitcher Brandyn Garcia Everett Seattle 14, 6-0, 1.84, 85, 11.20, .223
Starting Pitcher Chase Dollander Spokane Colorado 14, 4-1, 2.83, 111, 14.27, .228
Reliever Carson Skipper Spokane Colorado 34, 7-1, 1.40, 56, 13.02, .207, 9 SV
Reliever Zach Agnos Spokane Colorado 21, 4-1, 0.73, 30, 10.93, .167, 10 SV
*- was traded to Miami on July 25, 2024, in exchange for LHP A.J. Puk.
Manager of the Year Brent Lavallee Vancouver Toronto 68-61, reached league championship series
Most Valuable Player Kyle Karros Spokane Colorado .311/.390/.485, .875, 15 HR, 78 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Sean Sullivan Spokane Colorado 14, 7-2, 2.16, 101, 10.91, .200
Top MLB Prospect Bryce Eldridge Eugene San Francisco .335/.442/.618, 1.060, 12 HR, 41 RBI
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Xavier Isaac Bowling Green Tampa Bay .287/.381/.535, .916, 15 HR, 61 RBI
Second Base Cooper Kinney Bowling Green Tampa Bay .289/.352/.494, .846, 10 HR, 63 RBI
Shortstop Brayden Taylor Bowling Green Tampa Bay .269/.389/.513, .902, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 26 SB
Third Base Charles McAdoo** Greensboro Pittsburgh .336/.415/.561, .976, 9 HR, 52 RBI
Catcher John Garcia Asheville Houston .293/.372/.480, .852, 10 HR, 39 RBI
Outfield Phillip Glasser Wilmington Washington .305/.401/.436, .837, 6 HR, 31 RBI
Outfield Colton Ledbetter Bowling Green Tampa Bay .273/.339/.484, .823, 16 HR, 65 RBI, 34 SB
Outfield Nick Morabito Brooklyn New York (NL) .294/.373/.374, .747, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 48 SB
Designated Hitter Bryan Gonzalez Greenville Boston .272/.337/.508, .845, 20 HR, 59 RBI
Utility Sebastian Walcott Hickory Texas .261/.342/.443, .785, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 26 SB
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Cam Schlittler Hudson Valley New York (AL) 17, 6-4, 2.60, 108, 11.21, .191
Starting Pitcher Dominic Perachi Greensboro Pittsburgh 16, 6-3, 2.08, 81, 9.89, .171
Starting Pitcher Jackson Baumeister Bowling Green Tampa Bay 25, 3-3, 2.53, 135, 12.19, .186
Starting Pitcher Trent Sellers Hudson Valley New York (AL) 31, 6-3, 2.09, 98, 10.76, .149
Reliever Matt Cronin Wilmington Washington 24, 2-0. 0.65, 35, 11.37, .118, 8 SV
Reliever Cy Nielson Greensboro Pittsburgh 31, 2-2, 2.39, 50, 11.94, .190, 7 SV
**- was traded to Toronto on July 30, 2024, in exchange for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
Manager of the Year Greg Brodzinski Jersey Shore Philadelphia 74-58 record.
Most Valuable Player Charles McAdoo* Greensboro Pittsburgh .336/.415/.561, .976, 9 HR, 52 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Cam Schlittler Hudson Valley New York (AL) 17, 6-4, 2.60, 108, 11.21, .191
Top MLB Prospect Xavier Isaac Bowling Green Tampa Bay .287/.381/.535, .916, 15 HR, 61 RBI
