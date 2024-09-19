Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 High Class-A All-Star Teams and Award Winners

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification.

MIDWEST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Will Simpson Lansing Oakland .270/.373/.480, .853, 16 HR, 81 RBI

Second Base Jadher Areinamo Wisconsin Milwaukee .301/.349/.442, .791, 10 HR, 68 RBI, 32 SB

Shortstop Angel Genao Lake County Cleveland .322/.377/.463, .840, 4 HR, 32 RBI

Third Base Cam Collier Dayton Cincinnati .248/.355/.443, .798, 20 HR, 74 RBI

Catcher Cooper Ingle Lake County Cleveland .313/.433/.500, .933, 9 HR, 55 RBI

Outfield Henry Bolte Lansing Oakland .278/.393/.519, .912, 11 HR, 52 RBI, 28 SB

Outfield Ethan O'Donnell Dayton Cincinnati .269/.358/.416, .774, 10 HR, 40 RBI, 31 SB

Outfield Brayan Buelvas Lansing Oakland .272/.368/.443, .811, 7 HR, 51 RBI, 22 SB

Designated Hitter Brett Squires Quad Cities Kansas City .309/.390/.481, .871, 9 HR, 42 RBI

Utility Sal Stewart Dayton Cincinnati .279/.391/.454, .845, 8 HR, 46 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Jaden Hamm West Michigan Detroit 24, 5-4, 2.64, 122, 11.09, .202

Starting Pitcher Austin Peterson Lake County Cleveland 14, 7-2, 2.44, 87, 9.21, .208

Starting Pitcher Matt Wilkinson Lake County Cleveland 16, 5-5, 2.30, 103, 11.84, .174

Starting Pitcher Thomas White Beloit Miami 13, 5-3, 2.61, 76, 11.03, .222

Reliever Lucas Wepf Great Lakes Los Angeles (NL) 22, 1-2, 1.84, 44, 13.52, .122

Reliever Craig Yoho Wisconsin Milwaukee 16, 1-0, 0.44, 37, 16.40, .119

Manager of the Year Victor Estevez Wisconsin Milwaukee 77-54, won 1st half, advanced to finals

Most Valuable Player Cooper Ingle Lake County Cleveland .313/.433/.500, .933, 9 HR, 55 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jaden Hamm West Michigan Detroit 24, 5-4, 2.64, 122, 11.09, .202

Top MLB Prospect Thomas White Beloit Miami 13, 5-3, 2.61, 76, 11.03, .222

NORTHWEST LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Peyton Williams Vancouver Toronto .289/.362/.476, .838, 11 HR, 50 RBI

Second Base Michael Arroyo Everett Seattle .290/.397/.519, .916, 12 HR, 40 RBI

Shortstop Diego Velasquez Eugene San Francisco .274/.357/.389, .746, 3 HR, 26 RBI

Third Base Kyle Karros Spokane Colorado .311/.390/.485, .875, 15 HR, 78 RBI

Catcher Jackson Hornung Vancouver Toronto .258/.341/.373, .714, 6 HR, 47 RBI

Outfield Cole Carrigg Spokane Colorado .280/.358/.475, .833, 16 HR, 60 RBI, 51 SB

Outfield Andrew Pintar* Hillsboro Arizona .304/.403/.516, .919, 9 HR, 32 RBI

Outfield RJ Schreck Everett Seattle .261/.401/.464, .865, 12 HR, 44 RBI

Designated Hitter Jared Sundstrom Everett Seattle .263/.380/.434, .814, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 26 SB

Utility Brock Rodden Everett Seattle .302/.413/.484, .897, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 21 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Sean Sullivan Spokane Colorado 14, 7-2, 2.16, 101, 10.91, .200

Starting Pitcher Spencer Giesting Hillsboro Arizona 10, 5-3, 1.50, 67, 10.05, .180

Starting Pitcher Brandyn Garcia Everett Seattle 14, 6-0, 1.84, 85, 11.20, .223

Starting Pitcher Chase Dollander Spokane Colorado 14, 4-1, 2.83, 111, 14.27, .228

Reliever Carson Skipper Spokane Colorado 34, 7-1, 1.40, 56, 13.02, .207, 9 SV

Reliever Zach Agnos Spokane Colorado 21, 4-1, 0.73, 30, 10.93, .167, 10 SV

*- was traded to Miami on July 25, 2024, in exchange for LHP A.J. Puk.

Manager of the Year Brent Lavallee Vancouver Toronto 68-61, reached league championship series

Most Valuable Player Kyle Karros Spokane Colorado .311/.390/.485, .875, 15 HR, 78 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Sean Sullivan Spokane Colorado 14, 7-2, 2.16, 101, 10.91, .200

Top MLB Prospect Bryce Eldridge Eugene San Francisco .335/.442/.618, 1.060, 12 HR, 41 RBI

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Xavier Isaac Bowling Green Tampa Bay .287/.381/.535, .916, 15 HR, 61 RBI

Second Base Cooper Kinney Bowling Green Tampa Bay .289/.352/.494, .846, 10 HR, 63 RBI

Shortstop Brayden Taylor Bowling Green Tampa Bay .269/.389/.513, .902, 14 HR, 45 RBI, 26 SB

Third Base Charles McAdoo** Greensboro Pittsburgh .336/.415/.561, .976, 9 HR, 52 RBI

Catcher John Garcia Asheville Houston .293/.372/.480, .852, 10 HR, 39 RBI

Outfield Phillip Glasser Wilmington Washington .305/.401/.436, .837, 6 HR, 31 RBI

Outfield Colton Ledbetter Bowling Green Tampa Bay .273/.339/.484, .823, 16 HR, 65 RBI, 34 SB

Outfield Nick Morabito Brooklyn New York (NL) .294/.373/.374, .747, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 48 SB

Designated Hitter Bryan Gonzalez Greenville Boston .272/.337/.508, .845, 20 HR, 59 RBI

Utility Sebastian Walcott Hickory Texas .261/.342/.443, .785, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 26 SB

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)

Starting Pitcher Cam Schlittler Hudson Valley New York (AL) 17, 6-4, 2.60, 108, 11.21, .191

Starting Pitcher Dominic Perachi Greensboro Pittsburgh 16, 6-3, 2.08, 81, 9.89, .171

Starting Pitcher Jackson Baumeister Bowling Green Tampa Bay 25, 3-3, 2.53, 135, 12.19, .186

Starting Pitcher Trent Sellers Hudson Valley New York (AL) 31, 6-3, 2.09, 98, 10.76, .149

Reliever Matt Cronin Wilmington Washington 24, 2-0. 0.65, 35, 11.37, .118, 8 SV

Reliever Cy Nielson Greensboro Pittsburgh 31, 2-2, 2.39, 50, 11.94, .190, 7 SV

**- was traded to Toronto on July 30, 2024, in exchange for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Manager of the Year Greg Brodzinski Jersey Shore Philadelphia 74-58 record.

Most Valuable Player Charles McAdoo* Greensboro Pittsburgh .336/.415/.561, .976, 9 HR, 52 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Cam Schlittler Hudson Valley New York (AL) 17, 6-4, 2.60, 108, 11.21, .191

Top MLB Prospect Xavier Isaac Bowling Green Tampa Bay .287/.381/.535, .916, 15 HR, 61 RBI

