Milwaukee Milkmen win American Association Championship

The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the 2020 American Association Championship by beating the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-1 on Thursday night in Sioux Falls, winning the series 4-1.

The Milkmen saw a strong outing from starting pitcher David Holmberg that paved the way to victory in game five. He worked 7.1 innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters. The Canaries' only run came in the top of the ninth inning and American Association Rookie of the Year Peyton Grey stifled that rally as he struck out two batters to seal the win.

Milwaukee took the lead in the second inning when 1B David Washington (2-for-3) hit a lead-off home run. In the fifth, 3B Logan Trowbridge (2-for-4) hit a two-run shot that also plated C Christian Correa, who singled in the previous at-bat.

Washington added the Milkmen's final run with a sac fly in the eighth that plated 2B Dylan Tice.

CF Logan Landon scored the Canaries' lone run in the ninth when 3B Damek Tomscha reached on a fielder's choice.

Zach Nehrir was named the Finals MVP.

The win marks the Milkmen's first American Association title after joining the league just one year ago. In their inaugural season in 2019, they finished 38-62 and missed the playoffs. This year, Milwaukee posted the league's best regular season record going 34-26.

