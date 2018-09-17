Miller, Entire Coaching Staff to Return for 2019 Season

September 17, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Bellingham Bells News Release





Head Coach Bob Miller will return to coach the Bells during the 2019 season, the team announced today. Miller, who led the Bells to WCL North Division first and second half championships during the 2018 regular season, will also return his entire coaching staff.

"I am excited to return to Bellingham next summer! The Bells are a special organization and I appreciate the opportunity," Miller said. "Glenn [Kirkpatrick, Bells' owner] and Stephanie [Morrell, Bells' GM] are great leaders and the assistant coaches are very passionate about the game. We will strive to provide the best possible environment for the players."

Miller led the 2018 Bells to a 35-19 regular season record and an appearance in the 2018 WCL Divisional Playoffs. Several Bells were named to the West Coast League All-Star team and honored with all-league awards. In addition, the Bells won the Jim Dietz Sportsmanship Award under Miller's direction, an award that is bestowed upon the team that league member teams believe best embodies the spirit of sportsmanship.

"We couldn't be happier Coach Miller has chosen to return for another season with the Bells," general manager Stephanie Morrell said. "His leadership and commitment to our players and their overall development was a huge reason for our on and off field successes during the 2018 season. Coach Miller is passionate about Bells Baseball, the Bellingham community and helping our players improve during the summer so they can continue to chase their dreams to the best of their ability."

All three of Miller's assistants will return for the 2019 season, including pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Jim Clem, who will join the Bells for his ninth season. During the 2018 season, Clem's pitching staff recorded a league best 2.48 ERA, which was one of the lowest staff ERAs amongst all collegiate summer league teams in the country.

Assistant Coaches Jake Whisler and Adam Geaslen will also return. Whisler returns for his fourth season with the Bells and Geaslen for his second.

