Michael Callan Moss, Brock Toney Take Home Appalachian League Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Danville's Michael Callan Moss and Greeneville's Brock Toney were named Hitter and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of July 24-31.

Moss, 20, took home Hitter of the Week honors during the final week of the Appy League's regular season after batting .526 (10-for-19) with four home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored in six games for the Otterbots. He led all Appy League hitters during the period in average, slugging (1.316), OPS (1.983), home runs, extra-base hits (6), total bases (25) and RBI (tied-10).

After winning the 2024 Appy League Home Run Derby in Johnson City, Tenn., on July 22, and then representing the Otterbots in the Appy League All-Star Game for a second straight season, Moss connected on a pair of home runs in his first game back with Danville, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored at Tri-State on July 24. He hit a solo homer while reaching base four times (2-for-2, two BB) the next day, and he was 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in the series finale on July 26. Facing Burlington on July 29, Moss hit a double and triple in a 2-for-4 performance and was 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI against the Sock Puppets the next day. He racked up four RBI on the final day of the regular season, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a run-scoring single.

A Brooklyn, N.Y., native, Moss was among the top offensive performers in the Appy League this season. He paced the circuit in batting (.371), home runs (8), OBP (.531), slugging (.724), OPS (1.255), walks (37) and extra-base hits (20), and finished third in both RBI (39) and total bases (76). Moss had 13 multi-hit games, 12 multi-RBI games and 16 games with at least one extra-base hit. He slashed .451/.597/.902 with five homers and 23 RBI over 16 July games for the Otterbots after compiling a .296/.467/.556 batting line with three homers and 16 RBI across 17 games in June.

Moss received a slew of accolades this past spring as a Saint Leo University (Fla.) junior after transferring from Seton Hall, earning D2CCA All-South Region Second Team, NCBWA All-South Region Second Team and ABCA/Rawlings All-South Region Second Team selections after he led the team with a .360 average while tallying nine home runs and 44 RBI in 48 games. Moss also was named to the All-Sunshine State Conference First Team and the All-SSC Defensive Team. A three-year Appy League alum who also played for the Johnson City Doughboys in 2022, Moss is committed to North Florida for the 2024-25 college season.

Toney, 21, garnered Pitcher of the Week honors after he went 1-0 with one hold while posting a 0.00 ERA in two relief appearances for the Flyboys. The right-hander allowed one hit, walked one and struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings, posting a 0.46 WHIP and .077 BAA.

After earning the save for the West in the 2024 Appy League All-Star Game on July 23, Toney returned to action with the Flyboys to complete at least two innings with four strikeouts in both outings. The right-hander struck out four batters over 2 1/3 hitless frames against Burlington on July 25 en route to his first win of the season and earned the hold versus Kingsport two days later, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out four. He threw 41 of 63 pitches for strikes between the two outings, striking out eight of the 15 batters he faced.

A Kansas City, Mo., native, Toney was one of the Appy League's top pitchers during the regular season, totaling 26 2/3 innings in 14 relief appearances for the Flyboys. He led the circuit by averaging 15.68 strikeouts per nine innings and ranked in the top five with a 1.01 ERA (2nd), 0.83 WHIP (2nd), .149 BAA (3rd) and 47 strikeouts (5th). Toney completed at least two innings for the Flyboys on nine occasions and had seven outings with at least four strikeouts. The incoming Grand Canyon junior made nine relief appearances this season for the Antelopes, recording 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.

