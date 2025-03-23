Mic'd up with Coach Phil Daniels: CFL Combine

March 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Go inside the trenches with Coach Phil Daniels as he gets mic'd up at the CFL Combine! Watch as the veteran defensive coach trains the next generation of CFL stars, offering expert coaching, real-time feedback, and intense drills. Don't miss this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the grit and grind of the CFL Combine!

