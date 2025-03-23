Flanagan and Sénécal Named Coaches' Picks as CFL Combine Concludes

March 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







REGINA - On the path from prospect to professional, the draft-eligible class of 2025 has completed another major milestone with the conclusion of this year's Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine.

The assembled Combine Coaching Staff - on loan from their respective CFL teams - selected Daniel Flanagan and Jonathan Sénécal as the day's standouts, and CFL on TSN analyst and draft insider, Duane Forde, took a closer look at their performances.

Offensive Coordinator | Mike Miller (TOR)

Quarterbacks | Josh Donnelly (SSK)

Running Backs | Billy Jean (WPG)

Receivers | Kevin Bourgoin (BC)

Offensive line | Mike Gibson (OTT) and Ucambre Williams (CGY)

Defensive Coordinator | Brent Monson (HAM)

Defensive Line | Phil Daniels (SSK)

Linebackers | Danny Nesbitt (EDM)

Defensive Backs | Noel Thorpe (MTL)

Defensive back Nate Beauchemin and running back Ludovick Choquette were selected as Day One Coaches' Picks.

Unofficial testing results from CFL Combine are available here and may be subject to verification. The media guide is available for download below.

The CFL Combine gathers the top national and global prospects to showcase their skills for representatives from the league's nine member clubs. The draft-eligible Class of 2025 will now set their sights on the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

COACHES' PICKS - DEFENCE

(Name | POS | School | Hometown)

Daniel Flanagan | LB | Calgary | Calgary

"Historically, guys from the University of Calgary have been well-coached and they develop in a good system. Flanagan is no exception. He's a veteran guy who has been a strong leader. He makes plays and you also notice him on special teams, which is going to be important for that linebacker body type."

- Duane Forde

Honourable mentions

Ty Anderson | DL | Alberta | Calgary

Romeo Nash | DB | Alberta | Calgary

COACHES' PICKS - OFFENCE

Jonathan Sénécal | QB | Montreal | Montreal

"The number one thing that stands out about Sénécal is his football IQ. He has terrific athleticism, but it's his ability to make good decisions that sets him apart. He has proven himself as a winner. He threw the ball accurately the past few days and he has the arm strength to find success at the next level."

- Duane Forde

Honourable mentions

Arvin Hosseini | OL | UBC | North Vancouver, B.C.

Isaiah Knight | RB | UBC | Ottawa

Brayden Misseri | WR | Western | Whitby, Ont.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.