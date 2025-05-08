Mental Fitness: Why Don'T We Talk About It?: Full Webinar Replay: MLR 2025

In this powerful and timely conversation, MLR, Looseheadz, and Onrise come together to explore one of the most overlooked aspects of athletic performance: mental fitness.

Hosted on May 8th, this free webinar brings together a panel of influential voices who have experienced the highs and lows of competitive sport:

- Kayla Jeter - Former pro volleyball player, wellness advocate, and mental health speaker - Dan Biggar - British & Irish Lions and Wales rugby legend - Derrick Furlow Jr. - Onrise Cofounder, Former Division I athlete, speaker, and author focused on athlete identity and transition

Together, they tackle the stigma around mental health in sports, share real-life strategies for building trust and accessing support, and discuss the importance of prioritizing well-being-both on and off the field.

Whether you're an athlete, coach, executive, or fan, this conversation is essential viewing for anyone who believes strength isn't just physical.

