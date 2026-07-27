Memphis Hustle Open Registration for Hustle Cubs Reading Club

Published on July 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, opened registration today for the sixth annual Hustle Cubs Reading Club program. Teachers and students are encouraged to register at memphishustle.com/hustle-reading-cubs by Wednesday, Aug. 19, to be eligible for the program.

Hustle Cubs Reading Club is a program to encourage students to read 20 minutes each day for six weeks, excluding weekends, totaling 600 minutes, starting Monday, Sept. 14, through Monday, Oct. 26.

The three students who read the most minutes each week will be rewarded with a Hustle Prize Pack. Each student who successfully completes the program will receive one (1) complimentary ticket* to a Memphis Hustle home game during the 2026-27 season. Additionally, teachers who have at least 50 percent of registered Hustle Cubs Reading Club students complete the 600-minute challenge will receive two (2) complimentary tickets* to a Memphis Hustle home game during the 2026-27 season. The school with the most students who complete the program will receive a Hustle Pep Rally. The classroom with the most students that finish will receive a pizza party.

*Excludes Education Day games

Grades K-8 are eligible for the Hustle Cubs Reading Club, but all grades are encouraged to reach the 600-minute reading goal.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from July 27, 2026

Memphis Hustle Open Registration for Hustle Cubs Reading Club - Memphis Hustle

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.