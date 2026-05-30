Memorial Cup: The Saguenéens Lose in Semi-Final

Published on May 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release









Chicoutimi Saguenéens' Alexis Bernier and Lucas Beckman and Everett Silvertips' Carter Bear in action

() Chicoutimi Saguenéens' Alexis Bernier and Lucas Beckman and Everett Silvertips' Carter Bear in action()

Kelowna, BC - The 2025-26 season is over for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Yanick Jean's squad was defeated 6-1 by the Everett Silvertips in the Memorial Cup semi-final on Friday night.

After a cautious start in which both teams were feeling each other out and looking to avoid mistakes, the game suddenly produced three goals in a six-minute span.

Jaxsin Vaughan opened the scoring at 7:56 following a defensive-zone miscue involving Emmanuel Vermette and Tomas Lavoie.

Lavoie redeemed himself in spectacular fashion at 12:01. He collected the puck at the left point, cut in to the left of goaltender Anders Miller, and beat him with a precise shot on the short side.

However, less than two minutes later, Landon Dupont restored the Silvertips' lead.

The second period belonged to the WHL champions, who scored three goals. Carter Bear at 5:39, Zackary Shantz at 12:35, and Dupont with his second of the game at 18:38 put the contest out of reach for the Sags.

Everett added a sixth goal just 45 seconds into the third period.

The Saguenéens can nevertheless leave Kelowna with their heads held high. They defeated the host Kelowna Rockets and battled hard against the Kitchener Rangers and Everett, after ending a 32-year championship drought by defeating the Moncton Wildcats in the Gilles-Courteau Trophy Final.

Several Saguenéens players will be moving on next season, including the team's three overage players: Emmanuel Vermette, Jordan Tourigny, and Peteris Bulans.

After a record streak of four consecutive Memorial Cup championships, the QMJHL has not captured the Canadian championship since 2023.

Images from this story







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.