Meet the Prospects: Johnathon Peshko

September 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video


Johnathon Peshko amassed 72 points in his time with Johns Hopkins. He enters as a sharpshooter to keep an eye on!

Video Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Athletics.

