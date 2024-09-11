Meet the Prospects: Johnathon Peshko
September 11, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
Johnathon Peshko amassed 72 points in his time with Johns Hopkins. He enters as a sharpshooter to keep an eye on!
Video Courtesy of Johns Hopkins Athletics.
