Meet the Prospects: Austin Ducommun
September 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
A 17-game starter at Towson this year, Ducommun notched career-high marks in Goals, Assists & Points.
The NLL Draft can be watched LIVE this Sunday 9/15 at 7pm ET on the NLL Facebook and YouTube Channels!
Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Warriors Sign Forward Payton Cormier - Vancouver Warriors
- Colorado Mammoth Enter 2024 NLL Entry Draft with Six Selections - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.