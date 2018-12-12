Medford Rogues Have New Owner and League Announcement

MEDFORD, OR: CSH International, Inc. today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the Medford Rogues to local businessman, Treg Scott effective December 31st with Dave May continuing in his role as the team's Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Scott takes the helm of the team with a broad track record of success athletically and in the business world in addition to having a great love for the community and the game of baseball. A former track star in college, he is a member of the Arizona State University Athletics Hall of Fame and is also the owner of Engineered Products Company and several online hardware companies. Mr. Scott was a season ticket holder and a Rogues corporate partner in 2018. Treg's son, Shea, appeared in 16 games for the Rogues last summer, hitting .400.

"I am excited for the great fans and community partners of the Rogues that we are able to continue high level collegiate baseball in Medford." Said Mr. Scott

In conjunction with the announcement of the sale, the Rogues also announced the franchise will join the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League (GSCBL). California Bees, Sacramento Heat, San Francisco Seagulls, South Bay Storm, Top Speed Baseball and the Reno Rams comprise the GSCBL, which was founded in 2012.

"The Rogues will continue to provide a wonderful entertainment value for the Rogue Valley," May said. "We will maintain all our current community relationships and develop and plan new ones. We intend to maintain our tradition of excellence on and off the field. The organization is very excited about Mr. Scott purchasing the team and giving it the type of local control and insight Medford has not seen since the Southern Oregon Timberjacks departed."

CSH International has operated the Rogues since 2012, playing in both the West Coast Collegiate League (2012-2015) and in the Great West League (2016-2018). The franchise won the 2017 GWL championship, and seeing 15 Rogue players were selected in the MLB Draft.

"On behalf of the CSH International, I would like to thank Dave and his entire staff for all that they have done for our franchise over the years," said Mike MacCulloch. "They helped create a great environment at Harry & David Field and we are excited to see that high level baseball will continue to be played in the Rogue Valley for years to come."

