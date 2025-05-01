Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Announces Inaugural All-Star Selection Show

May 1, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced it will host its first-ever All-Star Selection Show, where the top women's professional lacrosse players will be selected to compete in the inaugural Maybelline WLL All-Star Game at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on July 4, as part of the PLL and WLL's 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend.

Building on the successful debut of the WLL at the 2025 Maybelline Championship Series, the WLL All-Star Game will feature the league's first competition in the 10v10 format, similar to the full field collegiate and international women's game, as well as the men's professional field format.

"Coming off the momentum of the Championship Series, we're excited to bring fans more elite women's lacrosse with our WLL All-Star Game," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League. "The transition to the 10v10 format for this event allows us to showcase the versatility and tradition of the women's games, while creating a new competitive opportunity for the best women's lacrosse players in the world."

Boston Guard Head Coach Laurie DeLuca and National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Jen Adams will serve as the All-Star team coaches, with WLL stars Charlotte North and Izzy Scane as team captains. The selection show will air on May 20 exclusively across WLL channels.

"Being selected to coach in the inaugural WLL All-Star Game is truly an honor," said Laurie DeLuca. "The opportunity to build a roster with the most talented players in the world and compete in the 10v10 format will highlight the depth of the women's game. We can't wait to showcase the best of women's lacrosse in Kansas City."

Coaches will have the opportunity to select from the best women's lacrosse players in the world, including standout players from the 2025 Maybelline WLL Championship Series, top 2025 graduates from NCAA programs, and other elite women's professional lacrosse players available to compete in the WLL All-Star Game. Each coach can select a maximum of five players from one WLL team, and must select at least two 2025 NCAA graduates, and two goalies.

"The WLL has created a watershed moment for women's lacrosse, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this inaugural WLL All-Star game," said Jen Adams. "The future of professional women's lacrosse is bright and will be on full display in Kansas City. I can't wait to build a roster that balances creativity, athleticism, and power that shines in women's lacrosse."

The WLL All-Star Game will be held during a unified Lexus All-Star Weekend, where the PLL's Eastern and Western All-Stars will compete in the PLL All-Star Game. Both PLL and WLL All-Stars will also compete in Skills Competitions, to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend are on sale now. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.thewll.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Women's Lacrosse League message board...





Women's Lacrosse League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.