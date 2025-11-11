Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League Announces Championship Series Player Movement Schedule

NEW YORK - The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League today announced player movement timelines ahead of the 2026 Championship Series. The league will hold a waiver period where coaches will finalize their Championship Series rosters later this year.

Coaches will have the option to protect all 12 of their currently rostered players, or release up to four players and make selections from the player pool via waiver order.

"Lacrosse fans were treated to world-class competition at our inaugural WLL Championship Series and All Star Game in 2025. With the opportunity for coaches to fine-tune rosters and add new talent to their teams, we're excited to see the best players in the world compete in the upcoming Championship Series, and the WLL regular season in 2026," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder & President of the Premier Lacrosse League.

The waiver order is set by the results of the 2025 Championship Series: 1. Maryland Charm, 2. California Palms, 3. New York Charging, 4. Boston Guard.

Following the Championship Series, a supplemental draft will be held where coaches will select from the player pool to expand their rosters ahead of the inaugural WLL regular season, which will be played in the 10 versus 10 format. The WLL College Draft will follow ahead of the 2026 season.

