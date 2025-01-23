Maybelline to Become Inaugural Title Sponsor of the Women's Lacrosse League

NEW YORK - The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) and Maybelline New York today announced a groundbreaking partnership, with the global leader in cosmetics to be the title sponsor of the renamed Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League, and the Official Beauty Partner of the WLL.

"Maybelline's partnership as our title partner of the Women's Lacrosse League is a celebration of confidence, empowerment, and resilience-the very qualities that define our athletes and Maybelline's legacy," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL and WLL. "Together, we're committed to elevating women's sports, inspiring the next generation of players, and showcasing excellence both on and off the field. This collaboration highlights the rising influence of women's lacrosse and our shared dedication to breaking barriers and driving lasting impact."

"We're thrilled to launch the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League, empowering the next generation of professional female athletes and supporting the growth of women's lacrosse," said Jessie Feinstein, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Maybelline New York. "As the Official Beauty partner of the WLL, Maybelline will make athletes look and feel their best while competing at the highest level, with longwear products built to last on and off the field. We're excited to be part of this groundbreaking moment for the sport and female athletes everywhere."

Launched in November 2024 by the Premier Lacrosse League, the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League will debut at the 2025 Championship Series taking place February 11-17 at The St. James outside Washington, D.C. The league's inaugural four teams - the Boston Guard, New York Charging, Maryland Charm, and California Palms - will compete for the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League title in the Olympic Sixes game format set to bring women's lacrosse to the Olympics for the first time in 2028.

The partnership represents a significant investment in women's professional sports and demonstrates Maybelline's commitment to empowering female athletes. The collaboration with the WLL will help accelerate the growth of professional women's lacrosse while creating new opportunities for players and fans alike.

In 2024, the PLL hosted its first professional women's lacrosse exhibition in the US, the Unleashed All-Star Game, after international exhibitions in Japan over the last three years. At the 2024 PLL All-Star Skills Competition, fans watched Charlotte North shoot a record 92 miles per hour in the Fastest Shot Competition, as well as Izzy Scane, Alex Aust Holman and Dana Dobbie compete in the lacrosse derby.

Tickets for the debut of the Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League are on sale now - with competition kicking off Tuesday, February 11 at The St. James outside Washington, D.C. when the Maryland Charm face the New York Charging at 7pm ET. To learn more about the WLL and purchase tickets, visit thewll.com.

